Gwyneth Paltrow Says She and Chris Martin Were 'Disappointed' Their Marriage Didn't Work

Four years after inventing the trendiest term for couples breaking up amicably, Gwyneth Paltrow admits she was sad to see her marriage end.

Paltrow, 45, released a special edition of her goop Podcast on Wednesday celebrating the 10th anniversary of her company where she got candid about the end of her 10 year marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 41, in 2014.

“I think Chris and I are very like minded and that we really were disappointed that our marriage wasn’t going to work, and we weren’t going to have the thing where you’re married to the parent of your children for the rest of your lives,” she said.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts to Once Being Labeled ‘Most Hated: ‘More Than Chris Brown? Really?’

And while Paltrow doesn’t regret coining the term “consciously uncoupling” during the split (she now confesses it’s “a bit dorky”), the actress does admit to wishing she had held some things back during that time.

“I think I’ve learned so much through this process,” she continued. “I think, sometimes, especially when I look back at some of my most vulnerable moments, I was super earnest and sometimes that’s just cringe-worthy. Where you’re like, ‘Oh, why did I do that?’ But this was a time when I was in a lot of pain.”

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Remaining ‘A Family’ with Ex Chris Martin – and Supports Him at Cannes Concert

Paltrow and Martin announced their separation in March 2014 after first meeting in 2002 and marrying in December 2003. The two share 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses. She officially filed for divorce in 2015 and has been dating producer Brad Falchuk since 2014. The two announced their engagement in January.

Martin, meanwhile, has been linked to Jennifer Lawrence and Annabelle Wallis since the split, and has been dating Dakota Johnson since October 2017. The Fifty Shades actress recently revealed she is “very happy” with the rocker.