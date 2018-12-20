For her first Christmas as a newlywed, Gwyneth Paltrow may be celebrating with ex-husband Chris Martin.

The actress and Goop founder, 46, shared a photo of her holiday decorations on Instagram Wednesday, and noticeably in the background, there were Christmas stockings for each of her loved ones, including the Coldplay frontman.

The five oversized socks were individually labeled with the names of her family members, starting with her husband Brad Falchuk, whom she wed in September. Next to the Emmy-nominated producer’s stocking was one for Paltrow and one for her 14-year-old daughter Apple, followed by one for Martin, whom Paltrow “unconscious uncoupled” from in March 2014 after 10 years of marriage. (The exes finalized their divorce in July 2016.)

Last but not least, Paltrow hung up a stocking for her and Martin’s 12-year-old son Moses.

Missing from the collection were stockings for Falchuk’s son Brody and daughter Isabella with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik, whom he was married to for 10 years before filing for divorce in March 2013

If Paltrow and Martin, 41, spend Christmas together, this will be their second consecutive holiday together.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Paltrow and Martin spent Thanksgiving together with their two kids along with the singer’s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson.

“They’re a total modern family and had a great time celebrating together,” the source said of the couple, who have been together for over a year and first sparked dating rumors after being spotted on a mid-October 2017 sushi date in Los Angeles.

An insider previously told PEOPLE in November that “Chris and Brad have met several times,” adding that “Chris accepted Brad a long time ago.”

The insider also shared, “It’s amazing to see how the two families have come together with their kids.”

This year’s Christmas will also mark the first for Falchuk and Paltrow as husband and wife.

The pair, who first met during her guest appearance on Glee in 2010, tied the knot on Sept. 29 in a private wedding ceremony in the Hamptons which was attended by famous friends Robert Downey Jr., Jerry Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden.

In January, Paltrow and Falchuk announced their engagement on the cover of Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue after dating for over three years. Along with showing off her massive sapphire engagement ring, Paltrow called the father of two the “man I was meant to be with.”