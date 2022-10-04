Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Relationship Timeline

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were married for over 10 years before they famously announced they were "consciously uncoupling" in 2014.

The pair first met in 2002 while hanging backstage at one of Martin's Coldplay concerts. They began dating and tied the knot a year later. Over the course of their decade-long marriage, Paltrow and Martin welcomed two children, Apple and Moses, whom they continue to co-parent after their split.

While the Goop founder and Coldplay frontman may no longer be married, the two have remained close friends.

"I think Chris and I were meant to be together and have our kids," Paltrow said in 2019. "But our relationship is much better like this: friends and co-parents and family."

In fact, after the Avengers star got remarried in 2018 to TV writer and producer Brad Falchuk, Martin — who's been dating actress Dakota Johnson since 2017 — joined them for a big family honeymoon over Christmas.

"My new husband and his children, my children, my ex-husband," Paltrow explained. "It was a very modern honeymoon."

From their first backstage meeting to their enduring post-split friendship, here's everything to know about Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's relationship.

October 2002: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin first meet

Paltrow and Martin reportedly met backstage at a Coldplay concert in October 2002, just three weeks after the Oscar winner lost her father, Bruce Paltrow.

November 2003: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin spark wedding rumors

A year after their first introduction, the couple began house hunting in north London in mid-November, according to PEOPLE.

When asked during a BBC interview a few days later whether she and Martin were planning to tie the knot, Paltrow replied, "I hope so. Ask him."

December 3, 2003: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin confirm they're expecting

With wedding rumors swirling, Paltrow's publicist Stephen Huvane confirmed in a December 2003 statement to the Associated Press that Paltrow and Martin were expecting their first child together.

December 5, 2003: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin get married

Just a few days later, a source close to Paltrow told PEOPLE the pair had already gotten hitched in a secret ceremony on Dec. 5, 2003.

The surprise event went down in Santa Barbara, California, and no family members were in attendance — not even Paltrow's mom, Blythe Danner.

May 14, 2004: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin welcome their first baby

The following May, PEOPLE exclusively reported that Paltrow and Martin had welcomed a new addition to their family: a baby girl named Apple Blythe Alison Martin.

During an Instagram Q&A in April 2022, the Iron Man star revealed Martin was actually the one who suggested the name for their daughter.

"Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it," Paltrow told a fan, according to PEOPLE. "I thought it was original and cool. I can't imagine her being called anything else."

January 13, 2006: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin confirm pregnancy

In January 2006, Paltrow confirmed she was expecting her second child with Martin after a Screen Actors Guild screening of her movie Proof in January 2006.

According to PEOPLE, the actress was introduced as "a pregnant woman" by moderator Lou Diamond Philips, who asked: "How far along are you?"

Paltrow's answer: "Far enough along to feel very cumbersome."

April 8, 2006: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin welcome a son

Six months later, Paltrow's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the Oscar winner and rock star had welcomed their second child, a son, whom they named Moses Martin after the Coldplay song "Moses" that Martin wrote for Paltrow in 2003.

"Moses to me is just such an amazing name," Paltrow later told PEOPLE. "Plus, he was born on the holiest Sabbath of the year, which is the Saturday before Passover. And he was born at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York … And it was my father's Hebrew name."

April 9, 2010: Gwyneth Paltrow credits Chris Martin for realizing she had postpartum depression

Just after Moses turned one, Paltrow shared with Vogue UK that she had suffered from postpartum depression following his birth.

"At my lowest, I was a robot. I just didn't feel anything," she said. "I had no maternal instincts for him — it was awful."

Luckily, Martin realized something was wrong and the actress was able to get the help she needed.

"About four months into it, Chris came to me and said, 'Something's wrong. Something's wrong.' " Paltrow told Good Housekeeping in 2011. "I kept saying, 'No, no, I'm fine.' But Chris identified it, and that sort of burst the bubble."

October 17, 2011: Chris Martin says he won the lottery with Gwyneth Paltrow

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

In October 2011, Martin spoke publicly about his marriage to Paltrow for the first time when he told CBS Sunday Morning their relationship was the only serious one he'd ever had.

"From being a loser to going out with an Oscar winner?" the musician said. "It's a giant leap. Let's face it, it's like winning the lottery."

July 4, 2012: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have a Miami date night

Paltrow and Martin made a rare public appearance in Miami on the Fourth of July in 2012.

Following a Coldplay concert, PEOPLE reported that the pair were spotted at LIV nightclub at the Fontainebleau. "Chris and Gwyneth drank champagne and she was all over him," a source said. "They looked so much in love. Gwyneth danced all night."

April 18, 2013: Gwyneth Paltrow addresses marriage challenges

During an interview with Self the following spring, Paltrow acknowledged that marriage is hard work.

"You're not learning anything unless you're having the difficult conversations," she said. "Dealing with things directly changed my relationships. Sometimes when you get clear about who you are, others get less comfortable because they liked who you were. It's changed my marriage, too, but he's up for the challenge."

November 7, 2013: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin show support for artist friend Rob Reynolds

Just shy of their 10-year wedding anniversary, PEOPLE reported that Paltrow and Martin walked arm-in-arm through the Los Angeles Natural History Museum to view works by their friend Rob Reynolds at the opening of his exhibition.

A source said the couple were "clearly enjoying each other's company" as they laughed, drank and chatted with fellow guests.

March 25, 2014: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin separate

Paltrow and Martin shocked fans when they announced they were splitting up in a post on the Goop website titled "Conscious Uncoupling."

"It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate," the pair wrote. "We have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate. We are, however, and always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than we have ever been."

Paltrow and Martin added that they are "parents first and foremost," and asked for privacy during "this difficult time."

"We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner," the announcement concluded.

July 2014: Chris Martin says he and Gwyneth Paltrow are still very close post-split

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Despite their split, Paltrow and Martin vacationed together in the Bahamas with their kids and were even spotted holding hands, according to PEOPLE.

"We're very close," Martin explained in an interview with Valentine in the Morning. "There's a lot of love. There's no scandal."

September 2014: Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates her 42nd birthday with Chris Martin

Six months after announcing their split, Paltrow rang in her 42nd birthday with her children and soon-to-be ex-husband at a small garden party at her home in Brentwood, California.

"Gwyneth had a casual celebration during the day that Chris was a part of," a source told PEOPLE.

April 2015: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin finalize their divorce

Paltrow and Martin finalized their divorce in April 2015, a little over a year after their infamous Goop blog post announced their separation.

"This is a natural evolution for Gwyneth and Chris as friends and as a couple," a source told PEOPLE. "They remain close, and they remain totally committed to Apple and Moses as they find their way forward as individuals."

March 18, 2019: Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about divorce from Chris Martin

During an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in March 2019, Paltrow admitted that even though she remains tight with Martin, their divorce left her feeling defeated.

"I think at the time, I was in a lot of pain," she said. "It felt like such a failure to me. It was so hard and I was so worried about my kids."

August 16, 2020: Gwyneth Paltrow says she and Chris Martin "didn't quite fit together"

The following summer, in an essay published in British Vogue, Paltrow revealed that she and Martin spared no effort when it came to fighting to keep their family together.

"We just didn't quite fit together. But man, did we love our children," she wrote. "Between the day that I knew and the day we finally relented to the truth, we tried everything. We did not want to fail. We didn't want to let anyone down. We desperately didn't want to hurt our children. We didn't want to lose our family."

June 22, 2021: Gwyneth Paltrow says Chris Martin is "like my brother"

During a virtual June 2021 appearance on Today, Paltrow gave viewers an update on her relationship with her ex-husband.

"He's like my brother," she said. "You know, he's my family. I love him. And I'm so grateful to him for giving me these kids. It worked out well ... You know, it really did, I have to say."

June 3, 2022: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin attend Apple's high school graduation

A year later, Paltrow congratulated daughter Apple on her high school graduation by sharing a sweet family selfie from the big day on her Instagram Story.

The photo features both of Apple's proud parents standing next to their new graduate with huge smiles on their faces.

"Congratulations to all of the graduates especially @applemartin," Paltrow captioned the adorable image.