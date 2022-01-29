Gwyneth Paltrow gets honest about her friendship with Dakota Johnson, her divorce from Chris Martin, and her break from acting while answering fan questions

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Divorce, Kids, Robert Downey Jr. and More in Candid Q&A

Gwyneth Paltrow is spilling her secrets!

The Goop founder, 49, answered a slew of fan questions in a Q&A posted to her Instagram Story Friday, where she covered everything from her divorce from ex-husband Chris Martin to her relationship with Iron Man costar Robert Downey Jr.

To start, Paltrow answered some simple questions before divulging any juicy details. The actress revealed she was answering prompts while making dinner after a fan asked, "what are u doing rn?" In reply, she showed off a seafood paella in progress on the stove below her.

Next, Paltrow answered the question, "Would you really look over at someone crying at a red light in LA," by writing back, "Yes and I will get out of my car and give you a hug."

Paltrow then began to dish on her personal life after a fan asked her, "Did you ever had [sic] sex with Robert Downey Jr in the movies or after."

The Oscar winner, who played Pepper Potts alongside Downey Jr., 56, in two Iron Man films, insisted she never had. She simply replied, "That's a no."

The Shakespeare in Love star also opened up about her relationship with Martin, whom she filed for divorce from in 2015. Since splitting, the former couple has found new love — her with husband Brad Falchuk and Martin with girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

When asked, "Do you love Dakota Johnson?" Paltrow replied, "Very much."

Paltrow, who famously "consciously uncoupled" from Martin when the two announced their divorce, opened up about the process in her Q&A after being asked, "Do you feel like you can really move on after a divorce?"

She replied, "Oh, absolutely. It's a great opportunity to get ruthless with the truth of who you really are, what you want, and what you deserve."

Paltrow wed Falchuk, 50, three years after she and Martin split. The two tied the knot in 2018, and Paltrow told PEOPLE last fall that she still feels like she and her husband are "in the honeymoon phase" of their relationship.

When a fan asked, "How is ur husband? We miss him on insta!" Paltrow posted a video of herself and Falchuk lying next to each other as she tells him, "They miss you on Instagram."

He sighs and jokingly replies, "Tell that to Zuckerberg," before the two laugh.

After sharing insights about her love life, Paltrow also offered an update on her two children, 17-year-old Apple and 15-year-old Moses.

When one fan asked if the two were "doing okay," Paltrow replied that her kids — whom she shares with ex-husband Martin — "are really great."

After another fan asked, "Do your kids think you're cool?" Paltrow stayed honest, admitting, "Not really."