Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Brad Falchuk: 'Year Two, Through'

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchul tied the knot in September 2018 in an intimate ceremony

The couple wed two years ago at Paltrow's East Hampton home, and the actress is celebrating with a sweet selfie of the two. The shot shows them in the woods in front of a lake, with both cozied up for the outing. She accompanied the Instagram post with a simple caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

″Year two, through 💙💙," Paltrow wrote alongside the shot.

Paltrow, 48, and Falchuk, 49, wed at an intimate ceremony with only 70 guests and their respective kids present. Paltrow had daughter Apple, 16, and Falchuk's daughter Isabella as her bridesmaids while Falchuk counted on his son Brody and Paltrow's son Moses, 14, as his groomsmen.

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Paltrow shares Apple and Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin while Falchuk shares his two kids with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow marries Brad Falchuk

At the ceremony, guests — including Paltrow’s mother Blythe Danner, Paltrow’s close childhood friends, and stars like Ryan Murphy, Rob Lowe, and Steven Spielberg — watched Paltrow and Falchuck say their “I dos” under a white wooden tent draped with flowing white fabric and lit by candlelight chandeliers. The couple kissed in front of a pergola of greenery and wild flowers with cylinders of oversized candles abound.

Paltrow met Falchuk during her guest appearance spot on Glee in 2010, but they didn’t officially start dating until 2014. (In January, they announced the exciting news of their engagement on the cover of Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue after dating for over three years.)