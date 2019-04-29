Gwyneth Paltrow is taking a second to reminisce after Avengers: Endgame soared to a $1.2 billion worldwide opening.

The actress, who has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since the very first movie in 2008, posted a behind-the-scenes shot with the original Iron Man 2 crew to celebrate Endgame.

The selfie features Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. on the set of Endgame during a scene from the beginning of the movie. The foursome starred together in the second Iron Man, which introduced Johansson’s character as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow.

“What a weekend! From Ironman 2 with this crew all the way to behind the scenes of #avengersendgame …amazing to be a part of such an impactful franchise. Congratulations to the giant team that made this film possible, starting with @jonfavreau it all started with you,” Paltrow wrote, shouting out the Iron Man director.

Paltrow attended the Los Angeles premiere of the movie where she told PEOPLE her daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 13, knew the details of the plot before most of the world.

“I’ve actually told my children the story,” Paltrow said when asked if her kids had begged her for information. “But they are the best secret keepers in the world.”

Paltrow also gushed about her special bond with longtime friend Downey Jr.

“I’ve known Robert for many, many years. Our friendship pre-dates the Iron Man film,” she said of the 2008 movie. “We laugh and we get along, and there’s a very sort of fraternal dynamic between us.”

She added, “I always love to be on set with him. You never know what he’s gonna do or say, and he really keeps you on your toes. You know, he’s a very special guy.”