Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Shallow Hal Her Least Favorite Film Role: 'Disaster'

Gwyneth Paltrow is coming clean about her least favorite role from her vast filmography.

During a video shared to Netflix’s official Twitter account, the Oscar-winning actress sat down with her assistant and close friend, Kevin Keating, to play a game titled “The BFF Test with Gwyneth Paltrow.” (Keating appears in Paltrow’s new Netflix show The Goop Lab.)

The object of the game was for Paltrow, 47, to test Keating’s knowledge of her and see if he was truly her BFF by asking various questions about herself.

When the Goop lifestyle brand founder asked Keating if he knew what her least favorite performance was, he answered, “Shallow Hallow?,” referring to Paltrow’s 2001 film, Shallow Hal.

Paltrow confirmed his answer with a nod. “I’m not sure who told you to do that one, but it wasn’t me,” he said before she laughed and added, “That was before your time! See what happened? Disaster.”

RELATED: Why Face Masks Like Kate Hudson’s and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Aren’t Enough to Prevent Coronavirus

The 2001 film saw Paltrow wearing a fat suit to play Rosemary, a heavyset woman who appeared as thin to Jack Black’s character Hal as a result of him being hypnotized into seeing only the inner beauty in others’ physical appearances.

Paltrow has talked about her experience filming Shallow Hal before, most notably during a 2001 interview with W magazine.

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow, Shallow Hal Amy Sussman/Getty; Moviestore/Shutterstock

“The first day I tried [the fat suit] on, I was in the Tribeca Grand and I walked through the lobby,” she said.

“It was so sad; it was so disturbing. No one would make eye contact with me because I was obese. I was wearing this black shirt with big snowmen on it. For some reason, the … clothes they make for women that are overweight are horrible. I felt humiliated because people were really dismissive.”

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Goop Vagina Candle Is Back in Stock

During the game, Paltrow quizzed Keating on other various questions, including what her favorite performance is (Spoiler: It’s her 2011 Grammy’s performance with CeeLo Green) and her headline making candle from Goop.

“What do you really think about ‘the candle’,” Paltrow asked Keating who exhaled before sharing, “Well, I’ve smelled the candle but never smelled a vagina,” which sent Paltrow into a laughing fit.

Image zoom Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; Goop

For Paltrow’s fifth question, she asked her right-hand man who the most famous person in her phone was.

Keating took a moment to think before he guessed music icon, Beyoncé.

Paltrow agreed that she is pretty famous but remained mum on whether or not Queen Bey was indeed the most famous person in her phone.