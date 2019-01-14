Gwyneth Paltrow, Bryce Dallas Howard and More Congratulate Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged — and their famous friends couldn’t be happier.

The two announced their engagement early Monday and the news was met with a slew of well-wishes from stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Bryce Dallas Howard, E!‘s Jason Kennedy, Tom Holland and more.

Paltrow, 46, commented on each of their Instagram posts, writing, “Congratulations you two beautiful humans. This is so wonderful!!”

On Schwarzenegger’s post, she added, “SO CUTE.” Howard, 37, commented, “Let’s get this party started!”

Michael Strahan, wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!” While Olivia Munn commented with a series of red heart emojis, Kennedy wrote, “THIS MAKES ME SO HAPPY – Love you both so much.”

Schwarzenegger’s brother, Patrick, wrote, “Love you brother,” while her mother, Maria Shriver, commented on her daughter’s post with, “Love you enjoy this next chapter make it fun you are so loved.”

Pratt’s ex-wife, Anna Faris, also wished the couple well, writing, “I’m so happy for you both!!!! I love you guys!!!”

His Avengers: Infinity War costar Josh Brolin, wrote, “Congratulations!!!!”

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Holland, 22, added, “Congrats bro.”

Pratt, 39, shared the news early Monday morning on his Instagram account with a photo of the couple cuddling as Schwarzenegger showed off her engagement ring.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️,” he captioned the photo.

The bride-to-be also shared the photo, writing, “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you,” alongside a red heart emoji and a ring emoji.

A source told PEOPLE the Guardians of the Galaxy actor asked his fiancée’s parents, dad Arnold and Shriver, for permission to marry her.

“He asked for Maria and Arnold ’s blessing and was very traditional about things,” the insider said.

The source added the question came as no surprise to her parents — Pratt has long been vocal about his desire to start a future with Schwarzenegger.

“Chris has been very straightforward about his intentions from the beginning,” the source said. “Over the last few months, he’s been bonding with all of Katherine’s siblings and it was clear to her entire family they would get married.”

After being set up by Shriver earlier this summer, Pratt made it a point to bond with Schwarzenegger’s entire family.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Bryce Dallas Howard Ian West/PA Images/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage

In December, the actor was seen attending a basketball game with Schwarzenegger’s younger brother Patrick, and he even spent Thanksgiving at Shiver’s home.

“They are a very tight-knit crew — and they love that Chris is a good-hearted, family-oriented person,” a second source told PEOPLE. “From the beginning, Chris has been part of family activities and dinners at Maria’s home — he dotes on Katherine.”

So when Pratt proposed to Schwarzenegger after a whirlwind summer romance, it was an easy yes.

“Katherine has been very secure with Chris since they began dating,” the first source said. “When people asked her or her family if she and Chris had a future together, it was always a ‘Yes, of course!'”