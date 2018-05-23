Gwyneth Paltrow Says Brad Pitt Told Harvey Weinstein 'I'll Kill You' After 1995 Hotel 'Incident'

Gwyneth Paltrow is continuing to open up about her alleged experience with Harvey Weinstein.

The actress, 45, made an appearance on Howard Stern‘s Sirius XM radio show on Wednesday, where she once again accused Weinstein of sexually harassing her during the early days of her career.

“We had one incident in a hotel room where he tried to make a pass at me,” she said.

Paltrow said Weinstein asked her to give him a massage while they were meeting to discuss a movie they were working on together. She was hired by Weinstein to play the lead role in Emma when she was 22.

The actress admitted that she was “blindsided” by the incident, saying Weinstein had never acted inappropriately toward her before.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Harvey Weinstein BEI/REX/Shutterstock

“It was weird,” she said. “I was alone in a room with him. It was out of the blue. I was blindsided. I was shocked.”

The Oscar winner said that she told her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt about the incident and the actor reportedly confronted Weinstein, telling him to never touch Paltrow again.

“I told him right away and I was very shaken by the whole thing,” she told Stern. “We were at the opening of Hamlet on Broadway. Harvey was there and Brad Pitt — it was like the equivalent of throwing him against the wall, energetically.”

“He said, ‘If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you,’ “she recalled Pitt saying to Weinstein. “Or something like that.”

RELATED VIDEO: Will Harvey Weinstein Scandal Change Things for Women and Sexual Harassment in Hollywood?

Looking back, Paltrow said she is still thankful for Pitt’s actions.

“It was so fantastic,” she said. “He leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn’t have fame or power yet.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

Paltrow first opened up about her experience in a New York Times report, adding her name to a long list of women who have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment.

After the alleged incident, the producer then called her and threatened her not to speak to anyone else about it, Paltrow told the NYT. “I thought he was going to fire me,” she said. “He screamed at me for a long time. It was brutal.”

The former movie mogul has since been accused by over 60 women of various forms of sexual assault and misconduct. Weinstein, 66, has denied the allegations of nonconsensual sex and retaliation.