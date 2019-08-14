Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk a Romantic Take Stroll Around the Hamptons

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are back in the Hamptons just under a year after tying the knot in the high-profile destination.

The couple was spotted out walking around the area on Wednesday as they continue their family vacation. Paltrow, 46, and Falchuk, 48, got married nearby last Sept. at Paltrow’s estate. The two have been spotted vacationing in the New York beach towns with Paltrow’s kids — Apple, 15, and Moses, 13 — as well as her ex-husband Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

RELATED: Double Beach Date! Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Bond with Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin

Paltrow recently opened up about married life to InStyle, where she sweetly praised Falchuk. The couple first met when Paltrow appeared on Glee more than three years before tying the knot.

“Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month,” Paltrow said. “I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”

Paltrow shares daughter Apple and Moses with Martin, while Falchuk has a son and a daughter from his previous marriage.

Image zoom Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow The Image Direct

Despite the attention their relationship has garnered, Falchuk recently told WSJ Magazine that the couple doesn’t let anything get in the way of their very normal bond.

“There’s a media version of her and me,” Falchuk said, “but we’re just home cooking dinner. Or she’s just cooking me breakfast. That’s all. We could not be a more normal couple.”

He continued, “Gwyneth has a very tough skin. She’s like, ‘You’ve got to relax.’ At the end of the day, we’re getting into bed together…and nothing from the outside world or anybody’s opinion means anything.”