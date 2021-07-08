Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Take a Romantic Vacation in Italy: 'Tourists at Long Last'

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are jet setters once again!

The actress, 48, shared a selfie of herself and the TV producer on Instagram on Wednesday in which she showed off the romantic sites of Florence, Italy.

"Tourists at Long Last," Paltrow wrote in the caption.

She shared another sweet snapshot of herself and Falchuk, 50, sitting on a balcony while enjoying dinner and smiling at the camera.

"Ask to sit up in the birds nest," she wrote over the photo, while tagging the Osteria Del Cinghiale Bianco.

She also shared a sneak peek at their dinner date in her Instagram Stories, showing off a plate of pesto and ravioli. Over the photos, the actress wrote, "Definitely in my top 10."

Paltrow didn't limit her appreciation of Italian culture to the food and sights. She also appreciated the architecture, sharing a photo of the art on the floors.

"Like the Instagram account, I, too, have this thing with floors," she wrote in the caption.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk





Their trip comes a year after Paltrow said she contracted COVID-19. In February, the Goop founder shared she "had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog."

Speaking with PEOPLE (the TV show!), in March, Paltrow noted that her husband was also dealing with long-lasting symptoms.

"He actually only got his taste and smell back in January, so nine months after he lost it," Paltrow said of her husband, noting that she was still dealing with "a bit of fatigue and brain fog."

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow on 'Getting Better All the Time' After Contracting COVID Last Year With Husband

"But there's so many people who are going through it and we're getting better all the time," she added.

In April, Paltrow said she was still dealing with some lingering symptoms, although she said she's getting "better and better" in an interview on Today.