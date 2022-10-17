Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Relationship Timeline

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk have the hit musical comedy series Glee to thank for their love story.

The couple first met in 2010 during Paltrow's guest appearance as substitute teacher Holly Holliday on the show. At the time, Paltrow was married to her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and the Glee co-creator was married to producer Suzanne Bukinik.

After splitting from their respective spouses, the couple quietly began dating in August 2014, going public with their romance in April 2015 at Paltrow's pal and costar Robert Downey Jr.'s 50th birthday party.

The pair then secretly got engaged in 2017 before marrying in 2018, with Paltrow telling PEOPLE she considered their nuptials her first wedding. In 2021, Paltrow called Falchuk "such a special, amazing man."

From a Glee guest appearance to raising their families together (including a "family honeymoon"), here's everything to know about Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's relationship.

2010: Gwyneth Paltrow meets Brad Falchuk on the set of Glee

Paltrow first met the TV producer on the set of the hit show, when the A-lister portrayed substitute teacher Holly Holliday. The guest appearance turned into a recurring role for the Goop founder, and she ultimately went on to appear in five episodes of the musical series.

Of their early connection, Falchuk told Harper's Bazaar in 2020, "She's stunning and she's charming and she's completely disarming. We had similar enough backgrounds — a little bit Jewish, a little bit East Coast, her dad was a TV producer — and so we just sort of developed this really lovely friendship."

July 2014: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk begin dating

After both Falchuk and Paltrow ended their decade-long marriages, they were spotted together in the summer of 2014. PEOPLE reported that the pair vacationed in Utah in July before going on dinner dates in Los Angeles in August.

April 2015: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk go public with their romance

Paltrow went public with her new beau at Robert Downey Jr.'s 50th birthday in Santa Monica, California, showing up to the star-studded bash together and mingling with celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux and Jason Bateman.

May 2015: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk make their first joint appearance

The couple went to London to support Paltrow's mother, Blythe Danner, at a screening of her film I'll See You in My Dreams. They reportedly engaged in some sweet PDA before mingling at an afterparty together.

That summer, the duo also spent time together in Rome, before making their way to the Amalfi Coast and Positano.

September 22, 2015: Gwyneth Paltrow supports Brad Falchuk at the Scream Queens premiere

Paltrow attended the premiere of Falchuk's Fox comedy Scream Queens, where the pair spent time with the cast, including Lea Michele, Emma Roberts, Keke Palmer and Abigail Breslin. Paltrow also made her kids "jealous" by posing for a selfie with Nick Jonas.

After the bash, Falchuk tweeted about his romantic Italian "dinner for two" with Paltrow, later telling PEOPLE his new relationship was going "very great."

January 2016: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk kick off the new year by country-hopping

PEOPLE reported that the pair rang in 2016 by spending time at the beach in Mexico with Paltrow's two children, Apple and Moses. They then took a romantic getaway to Europe, jetting off to Austria and Paris together.

The couple took in the historic sights in both places and even had dinner with Arnold Schwarzenegger and other famous pals (including Jason Statham) in Austria.

July 11, 2016: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk spend time in Canada

Falchuk shared an Instagram photo of himself and Paltrow sipping on "martinis made with iceberg ice" in Fogo Island, Canada. He added "#happy" to the scenic shot.

March 1, 2017: Gwyneth Paltrow gives Brad Falchuk a birthday shout-out

Paltrow shared an Instagram selfie of the pair in honor of Falchuk's 46th birthday, captioning the shot, "Happy birthday, handsome."

Throughout the spring and summer, Falchuk shared behind-the-scenes shots of Paltrow on his Instagram, including a black-and-white photo of Paltrow drinking morning coffee with their pooch Gaucho and more photos from his "My Girl Getting Ready" series.

September 27, 2017: Brad Falchuk celebrates Gwyneth Paltrow's 45th birthday with "the most Gwyneth pic"

Sharing an Instagram photo of Paltrow enjoying some pizza and red wine, Falchuk captioned the tribute: "This is the most beautiful woman of all time and today is her birthday. We are all so lucky that she came into the world (but no one is luckier than me). Happy Birthday, Love."

He ended the post by writing, "PS - this is pretty much the most #Gwyneth pic I could find - it has pizza, red wine, her phone and that f—--- perfect smile."

October 29, 2017: Gwyneth Paltrow pokes fun at iconic Se7en role with Brad Falchuk on Halloween

The Iron Man star answered the eternal question ("What's in the box?"), showing off her hilarious joint Halloween costume with Falchuk and referencing her 1995 film Se7en on Instagram.

November 2017: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk reportedly get engaged

Multiple reports surfaced that the couple were engaged, though they didn't confirm the engagement until January 2018.

Paltrow told Good Morning America, "We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship."

They also appeared on the cover of Goop Magazine's Sex & Love issue, in which the Oscar winner showed off her engagement ring and called her soon-to-be husband the man she "was meant to be with."

January 2018: Gwyneth Paltrow tells PEOPLE about her wedding plans with Brad Falchuk

The star dished about wedding planning, telling PEOPLE, "I'm excited about everything! I've never had a wedding before." Paltrow and ex-husband Martin eloped in 2003. "So even though I'm 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old," she said.

At the time, they hadn't "really started making any formal plans." Paltrow shared, "It's kind of fun to talk about with my girlfriends. They send me pictures of dresses — they're as excited about it as I am. It's pretty cute."

March 1, 2018: Gwyneth Paltrow shares a shirtless photo of Brad Falchuk for his 47th birthday

In celebration of Falchuk's birthday, Paltrow shared a black-and-white shirtless photo to Instagram, paying tribute to her groom-to-be. "Happy birthday @bradfalchuk you are the grounding force, the epitome of love and kindness. Thank you for being my beacon," she captioned the steamy shot.

April 2018: Gwyneth Paltrow enjoys a bachelorette party, followed by a star-studded engagement party with Brad Falchuk

With wedding plans in full swing, Paltrow and her pals enjoyed a bachelorette getaway to Cabo, Mexico, before the couple reunited for a star-studded engagement party in Los Angeles. Notable guests included Aniston, Cameron Diaz, her husband Benji Madden, Julia Roberts, her husband Danny Moder, Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, Liv Tyler and Kate Hudson.

In May, she told Good Morning America her kids were excited for her to marry Falchuk. "It's a very happy time, I have to say," she said.

September 18, 2018: Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates Brad Falchuk's Emmy win

Paltrow shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram photo of Falchuk posing with his brand new Emmy after winning in the outstanding limited series category for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story alongside frequent collaborator and production partner Ryan Murphy.

September 29, 2018: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk get married

Surrounded by 70 of their closest family and friends, the couple enjoyed an intimate wedding in the Hamptons, New York, later giving fans an inside look at their wedding festivities on her lifestyle site, Goop.

Per Goop, the pair had "perfect weather, a superlative dinner, a dance party for the ages, and a dress that defies adjectives. Hours later, when the last guest went home and the last champagne flute was cleared away, the day ended as it began — with beauty, love, and two very happy people."

October 2018: Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about marrying Brad Falchuk

Paltrow shared her feelings on marriage the second time around, telling Marie Claire UK, "For a while, I thought, I don't know if I'd ever do it again. I have my kids — what's the point? And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to. I'm very much the marrying kind."

December 4, 2018: Gwyneth Paltrow thanks Ryan Murphy for "unwittingly" setting her up with Brad Falchuk

The wellness guru delivered a heartfelt speech at Murphy's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles, joking that he "unwittingly" set her up with Falchuk.

In November, the showrunner told PEOPLE of his famous pals. "They're both so great. If you met them, you would root for their love story," he said. "It's quite a love story, and I'm close to both of them from different periods in my life."

Murphy added that he'd introduced them, so he felt "a particular ownership in their love story." He added, "I'm very proud of that."

January 2019: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk honeymoon in the Maldives

After tying the knot, the newlyweds flew to the Maldives to enjoy a honeymoon and ring in 2019.

"Walking into the new year with a lot of gratitude for all of the wonderful moments of 2018, lessons and joys alike," Paltrow captioned an Instagram photo from her honeymoon. "Wishing each and every one of you a truly magnificent, happy 2019. 💙."

Later, Paltrow told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that the getaway was a family affair during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan. "My new husband and his children, my children, my ex-husband, our best family friends [all went]. It was a very modern honeymoon," she said. Paltrow said that there was plenty of great conversation with their kids. "It was great, we had such a good time," she said.

September 2019: Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she's moved in with Brad Falchuk

In an interview with InStyle to promote The Politician (on which Falchuk served as co-creator and director and Paltrow starred), the Emma actress shared of her modern love story: "Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we're moving in together this month."

Of Falchuk, she said, "I adore my husband. He's brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he's a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It's fun."

September 27, 2019: Brad Falchuk calls Gwyneth Paltrow "the greatest human being ever" on her birthday

Falchuk shared a smiley Instagram shot of his wife nearly one year after their nuptials, writing in his caption, "Today is Gwyneth's birthday so I'm just going to say it - she's the greatest human being ever. She's not perfect - her sense of humor can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn't that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings. Even with all of these imperfections, her gifts elevate her."

Two days later, she returned the favor in honor of their one-year wedding anniversary, sharing a couple's selfie on Instagram and writing, "Year one, done."

January 2020: Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about her new living arrangement with Brad Falchuk

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Paltrow joked, "So our sex life is over. I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people. One of my best friends was like, 'That is my dream. Don't ever move in.' I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life. So this is something I'm trying to remain aware of now as we merge together."

September 29, 2020: Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates "year two" of marriage to Brad Falchuk

Paltrow celebrated her two-year marriage anniversary by sharing an Instagram selfie and writing, "Year two, through 💙 💙."

March 1, 2021: Gwyneth Paltrow shares a 50th birthday tribute to Brad Falchuk

"Happy 50th birthday @bradfalchuk I just want to be with you, always, at least for the next 50," Paltrow captioned a birthday selfie of her and Falchuk.

Days later, she opened up to PEOPLE about Falchuk's battle with long COVID, revealing that he had just gotten his taste and smell back nine months after his diagnosis. She shared that she was still battling "a bit of fatigue and brain fog," adding, "But there's so many people who are going through it and we're getting better all the time."

March 2021: Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about stepparenting Brad Falchuk's kids

Speaking with Gabrielle Union on The goop Podcast, Paltrow discussed her experience stepparenting Falchuk's two kids, whom he shares with his ex-wife.

"I have two beautiful stepchildren, who are the same age as mine," the actress said. "It's funny because when I became a stepmother, when I knew I was going to become a stepmother, I was like, 'S---, I have no idea how to do this. There's nothing to read. What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? Like, how do I do this?' "

She continued, "It's been a really interesting challenge for me and I love them," adding, "I've learned so much about myself through the process."

October 2021: Gwyneth Paltrow says that she's still in the "honeymoon" phase of her romance with Brad Falchuk

"I have a little bit of a blessing that we're still in the honeymoon phase," the Goop founder told PEOPLE over two years after their wedding. "I am really lucky I married Brad. There is just something about us together. We've been able to build on all the stuff we've gone through in life and create something really amazing. And I'm grateful for our chemistry. That can get you through some tough spots!"

That same month, she appeared on Red Table Talk. When co-host Jada Pinkett Smith asked about "having some of the best sex these days," Paltrow joked, "Yes, but I'm a newlywed, so it's like I'm cheating maybe a little bit. You know?"

April 2022: Gwyneth Paltrow's kids change her iPhone lock screen after noticing a shirtless photo of Brad Falchuk

In a newsletter for Goop, Paltrow revealed that her two children recently changed her cell phone's lock screen from a shirtless photo of Falchuk to a selfie.

"My lock screen was a picture of Brad without his shirt on. And my kids were so traumatized that they picked up the phone and took this selfie," she wrote alongside the snap of Apple and Moses.

October 2022: Gwyneth Paltrow explains a sweet tradition she had with Brad Falchuk while they were dating

Paltrow often posts "Boyfriend Breakfasts" on her lifestyle site and Instagram. In October 2022, she explained to Vogue how the concept began.

"When we were dating, we started this tradition of me cooking him breakfast every Saturday morning," the actress said in a video. "I would come up with all of these really creative breakfasts. It was something I put time into every week planning. I called them boyfriend breakfasts."

She added, "I actually think it's a strong feminist statement to cook for the people that you love if you want to."