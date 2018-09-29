Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Enjoy Rehearsal Dinner Ahead of Wedding at Jerry Seinfeld’s Home

Gwyneth Paltrow and fiancé Brad Falchuk gathered their loved ones for an intimate rehearsal dinner on Friday night.

The event was held at the Hamptons home of Jerry Seinfeld and his wife, Jessica, in the lead up to their wedding this weekend, a source tells PEOPLE.

Earlier on Friday, Paltrow, 46, and Falchuk, 47, were spotted out in the Hamptons running some last minute errands separately as their big day approached.

A source told PEOPLE, “Gwyneth and Brad both look very happy.”

“They spent most of the day apart,” the insider continued. “Gwyneth is very involved in the wedding set up, but at the same time seems very chilled.”

The source added, “She also seems very excited!”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, Jerry Seinfeld (inset) Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Inset: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The actress was spotted at lingerie store Journelle in New York City on Thursday (her birthday), a different source told PEOPLE.

While the full guest list for Paltrow and Falchuk’s nuptials is unclear, the couple has amassed an array of A-list friends over their years of working in Hollywood.

The two had an engagement party in April while in Los Angeles, which was a star-studded gathering with guests such as Ryan Murphy (who hosted the bash), Cameron Diaz, Demi Moore, Julia Roberts and Kate Hudson, to name a few.

Sure to be there are Paltrow’s two children with ex-husband Chris Martin: Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.

Paltrow couldn’t contain her excitement when it came to wedding planning when she spoke to PEOPLE in January.

“I’m excited about everything!” the actress told PeopleStyle. “I’ve never had a wedding before. [Paltrow and Martin eloped in 2003.] So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old.”