Gwyneth Paltrow and Her Husband Brad Falchuk Pose for a Sweet Selfie After Thanksgiving

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are loving the fall — and they’re not afraid to show it.

The actress, 47, and Falchuk, 48, posed together for a cute selfie Paltrow shared on Instagram on Saturday — just days after the couple celebrated Thanksgiving.

Paltrow kept the caption simple with a fall leaf emoji, “🍁,” as the two wore coats and sunglasses to bundle up from the cold weather.

The couple tied the knot in a private, star-studded wedding ceremony in the Hamptons in September 2018, after dating for more than three years.

During an October appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Paltrow revealed that she and Falchuk waited a while before moving in together after their wedding.

“I think, really, because we each have two teenage children whom we love very much, but we were just trying to be mindful and give them a little space and not move too quickly,” she said. “But now, we’re merged and it’s great.”

She added, “He got to keep some of his stuff. He’s [got] good taste. He’s got really nice clothes and we put some chairs from his house in there.”

Paltrow shares two kids with ex-husband Chris Martin: Apple, 15, and Moses, 13. Falchuk also has two children from his previous marriage to Suzanne Bukinik.

The Politician star also has kept a good relationship with Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson. The duo celebrated Thanksgiving with Paltrow and Falchuk last year, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“They’re a total modern family and had a great time celebrating together,” the source said.

Paltrow also attended Johnson’s 30th birthday party in October with other high profile guests in attendance, including Martin, Johnson’s mother Melanie Griffith, Miley Cyrus, Sean Penn and Robert Downey Jr.

“Dakota had a huge birthday celebration and she seemed to have a wonderful time,” a source told PEOPLE. “You can tell that she is loved because so many of her friends showed up. Even Gwyneth was there.”

Added the insider, “Dakota seems very close with her. They hugged and chatted a lot.”