There had been plenty of buzz surrounding Paltrow and Falchuk’s engagement before they announced the news officially in January of 2018.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” the couple said in a joint statement, according to Good Morning America.

The outlet, first to report on the news, also revealed that the couple would be appearing on the cover of Goop Magazine to celebrate their conscious coupling. Another important figure to make the magazine debut? Paltrow’s enormous diamond engagement ring.

In true Hollywood fashion, the couple had a star-studded engagement party in L.A. with an A-list guest list that included Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, Demi Moore, Steven Spielberg, Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson.

The couple, who met during Paltrow’s guest appearance on Glee in 2010, first went public with their romance back in April 2015 at Robert Downey Jr.’s 50th birthday bash. Before that, they had been linked for more than a year, but flew under the radar.