Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Brad Falchuk a 'Man of Infinite Kindness, Integrity and Love' in Birthday Tribute

Gwyneth Paltrow is showering Brad Falchuck with affection on his birthday.

In honor of her husband’s 49th birthday on Sunday, the Goop founder, 47, penned a loving tribute in which she shared some of the qualities that make the Glee co-creator so special.

“@bradfalchuk today, first day of 49,” she wrote alongside a photograph of Falchuk surrounded by nature.

“A man of infinite kindness, integrity and love. Of true rationality and patience. I have never met anyone with his level of curiosity (especially about WWII) and interest in the world and in others,” she said. “I love him more today than I ever have, but not as much as I will tomorrow. Happy birthday my love.”

The couple — who first met on the set of Glee — tied the knot in September 2018, after dating for more than three years.

In addition to celebrating their first year of marriage, Paltrow and Falchuk also passed another relationship milestone: moving in together.

“We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month,” the mom of two told InStyle last year.

“I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways,” she added. “I really like being married. It’s fun.”

During an October appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Paltrow explained that both she and her husband — who were previously living together four-nights-a-week — had their children in mind when they made their initial arraignment.

“I think, really, because we each have two teenage children whom we love very much, but we were just trying to be mindful and give them a little space and not move too quickly,” said Paltrow, who shares son Moses, 13, and daughter Apple, 15, with ex Chris Martin.