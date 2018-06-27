Gwyneth Paltrow and Fiancé Brad Falchuk Kiss on Luxurious Vacation in Italy

Is there such a thing as a pre-wedding honeymoon?

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk packed on the PDA while vacationing in Italy this week. The two were spotted sharing a kiss while aboard a yacht off the coast of Capri over the weekend.

Paltrow, 45, was seen lounging in an orange bikini as her fiancé leaned in for a sweet kiss.

Along with her husband-to-be, the actress was joined by designer Valentino Garavani and his business partner, Giancarlo Giammetti, on board the yacht.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk BACKGRID

Earlier this week, Paltrow shared a photo of the group at sea together.

“Two of the best guys,” she captioned a photo of Falchuk and Giammetti chatting while looking at the ocean.

Paltrow and Falchuk are set to tie the knot later this year.

Paltrow and Valentino’s meeting had fans speculating that the actress is consulting with the designer about her wedding dress.

While details about her upcoming nuptials remain unknown, in early May she told Good Morning America that her daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12 (with ex-husband Chris Martin) are excited for her big day.

Paltrow and Falchuk first met in 2010 when she made a guest appearance on Glee as Holly Holliday, a role for which she won an Emmy Award. The two officially started dating in the summer of 2014 and confirmed their engagement in January in Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue.