Inside Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk's Wedding: Robert Downey Jr.'s Speech to What Was Served

Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk‘s romantic Sept. 29 wedding was a family affair, with their four kids making up their intimate wedding party.

That’s one of the new details about their big day Paltrow released on Friday, in a 47-slide gallery of photos posted to her lifestyle site, Goop. (The wedding had its own hashtag: #TheFaltrows).

In one picture, Paltrow’s 14-year-old daughter Apple and Falchuck’s daughter Isabella — both from their previous marriages — stood side by side in matching dotted white Monique Lhuillier sleeveless gowns with fitted bodices and sheer skirts. The dual bridesmaids looked to Paltrow, as assistants adjusted her a custom Valentino Couture lace wedding dress (featuring feminine cap sleeves, and illusion neckline and an open-back).

Perhaps showing just how blended the two family have become, the Goop caption referred to Apple and Isabella both as “her daughters.”

Another shot showed Paltrow’s 12-year-old son Moses and Falchuck’s son Brody walking outside with Falchuck. Both groomsmen and the groom wore matching blue-grey Tom Ford suits, with crisp white shirts and dark ties.

Brad Falchuk and Gwneth Paltrow John Dolan

The big day was held at Paltrow’s home in East Hampton, New York, where 70 guests gathered poolside before making their way to watch the ceremony .

Paltrow got ready alongside pal Cameron Diaz, as seen in one pic. The bride’s blonde hair, worn down, was done by Orlando Pita, while makeup artist Gucci Westman gave her a soft look with a light blush lip.

Guests — including Paltrow’s mother Blythe Danner, Paltrow’s close childhood friends, and stars like Ryan Murphy, Rob Lowe, and Steven Spielberg — watched Paltrow and Falchuck said their “I dos” under a white wooden tent draped with flowing white fabric and lit by candlelight chandeliers. The couple kissed in front of a pergola of greenery and wild flowers with cylinders of oversized candles abound.

They walked hand-in-hand as they made their way down the aisle, smiling while friends and family showered them with leaves. Paltrow’s son Moses adorably hugged his mom after the ceremony concluded.

The party moved to another tent with hanging greenery for the reception, where guested sat at one of two communal wooden tables candle-lit and set with pink rose floral arrangements, Mud Australia gold flatware vintage cut crystal, and china in an Italian motif from Vista Alegre’s Ornament collection.

Chef Mario Carbone provided the food, a “full-circle moment” choice considering Paltrow and Falchuck had dined at one of his restaurants on their first date. He designed a four course menu that included crab, scampi tortellini, honey mustard duckling, carved-to-order prime rib, and sides like roasted duck fat potatoes, whipped potatoes, and vegetable succotash. Wedding cake and assorted deserts — “forty-five personalized carrot cakes (bride’s choice) and forty-five chocolate and vanilla cakes (groom’s choice)” — were later served with coffee and tea.

Among the items to drink? Ruinart champagne and a special gin, fresh lemon juice, and thyme-cocktail served on vintage trays from Casa de Perrin. Restoration Hardware provided dirty martini service from a gold bar cart. Additionally, there was a full bar.

Robert Downey Jr., Paltrow’s Iron Man costar, entertained the guests with a speech.

For a night of dancing, Paltrow changed into a short Stella McCartney jumpsuit for “’80s party jams.” Celebrity DJ Girl Talk spun music, as did house DJ Arman Naféei. Jazz band Django Foxtrot also provided tunes.

Gwyneth Paltrow Brad Falchuk David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The night before Paltrow and Falchuck said “I do”, Jerry Seinfeld and his wife hosted a rehearsal dinner at their estate.

Guests gathered outside under a wooden structure covered with globe string lights. They sat on long communal rectangular wooden tables with bench seating set with custom Rina Menardi dinner plates and paper-thin Malfatti glasses. New York City–based florists Michael and Darroch Putnam of Putnam & Putnam created lavish floral centerpieces that featured figs, blackberries, and plums — part of the evening’s “wild” motif.

Argentine chef Francis Mallmann commandeered the rehearsal dinner, flying 5,000 miles from Santiago, Chile, for the occasion, according to Goop. He set up an outdoor wooded fire pit to roast chicken, rib eye, lamb, various vegetables, as well as make his special twelve-hour grilled pineapple dish. Other items on the menu included wild salmon and a butternut squash-based vegetable dish.

All in all, the weekend looked stunning. They even gave back, as flowers were donated to local hospitals and medical centers through an organization called Repeat Roses.

Paltrow met Falchuk during her guest appearance spot on Glee in 2010, but they didn’t officially start dating until 2014. (n January, they announced the exciting news of their engagement on the cover of Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue after dating for over three years.

After their big day, the newlyweds went on a mini-moon in Umbria and Paris, and then Paltrow traveled to London for the opening of Goop’s first international store. Her close friends Stella McCartney, Valentino and Giancarlo Giammetti, Liv Tyler, Demi Moore and Elizabeth Saltzman were on hand to celebrate Goop’s presence across the pond.