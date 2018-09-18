Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Intimate Instagram of Fiancé Brad Falchuk After His Emmys Win

Gwyneth Paltrow only needs one emoji to show off her love for fiancé Brad Falchuk.

The actress and Goop CEO, 45, posted an intimate shot of her husband-to-be posing with his brand new Emmy after the awards show on Monday. Falchuk won in the outstanding limited series category for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story alongside his frequent production partner Ryan Murphy.

It seems like Falchuk celebrated by coming home to his waiting bride-to-be, as Paltrow posted the shot of the producer holding his Emmy with a sweet smile on his face just hours after the ceremony wrapped up. (Paltrow didn’t attend the Emmys.) Falchuk is even still wearing his full tux from the night!

Paltrow also described her feelings with the help of the heart eyes emoji, which she captioned the picture with.

Paltrow and Falchuk announced they were engaged after four years of dating back in January, and the actress recently revealed that while she’s “a little scared,” she’s also “very optimistic” about the upcoming nuptials.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Says She ‘Feared Intimacy’ Before ‘Adult Relationship’ with Brad Falchuk

Speaking to Sarah Jessica Parker on the goop podcast, Paltrow commented on how difficult it is to choose the right partner when you get married at a young age. “It’s such a crazy game of chance because who knows if you’re going to grow in parallel, if your paths are going to diverge, [or] what’s going to happen,” she said.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Regrets Not Having a Third Child: ‘I Really Wanted Another One’

Paltrow and Falchuk first met in 2010 when she made a guest appearance on Glee as Holly Holliday, a role for which she won an Emmy Award. The two officially started dating in the summer of 2014 and confirmed their engagement in January in Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue.