Gwyneth Paltrow Joined by Husband Brad Falchuk and Mom Blythe Danner at The Politician Screening

It was a family affair!

Gwyneth Paltrow had plenty of support on Friday, as she attended a screening of her upcoming Netflix series The Politician.

Paltrow, 46, was joined at the Hamptons event by her husband Brad Falchuk — who created the show with his frequent collaborators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan — as well as her mother Blythe Danner.

The actress wore a chic long sleeve yellow dress with a midriff cutout to the event, which she paired with snakeskin-print heels.

Opting for a monochromatic ensemble, Danner, 76, opted for a long white top with a matching pair of pants and white sandals.

The new comedy series, which is set to begin streaming on Netflix this September, centers around a high school student, played by actor Ben Platt, as he starts off his quest to end up in the Oval Office by running for Student Body President.

The series will also star Jessica Lange, Lucy Boynton, Zoey Deutch, Bette Midler and Judith Light.

The Politician. Running September 27. pic.twitter.com/57MpkpvD31 — the Politician (@the_Politician) March 22, 2019

Although Paltrow continues to work as an actress, the Goop founder has been open in the past about why she’s decided to shift her career away from making movies.

“I think the movies and the business around them have changed so much in the last 20 years,” Paltrow explained during a February interview with Variety, explaining the films she used to make — those with an adult audience — are no longer en vogue.

“I don’t think any of the movies that I’m known for would get made today,” she continued. “Would they make The Royal Tenenbaums? Would they make The Talented Mr. Ripley? Would they make Shakespeare in Love?”

Paltrow and Falchuk have worked together in the past.

The pair first met on the set of Glee, which Falchuk created alongside Murphy, as Paltrow joined the show in in 2010 for a season 2 guest spot to play lackadaisical substitute teacher Holly Holliday. The appearance went so well that Paltrow later reprised her role as Holliday three more times, including the show’s 100th episode in 2014.