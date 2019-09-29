Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Enjoy a Beach Day as They Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are marking 365 days of wedded bliss!

Two days after ringing in her 47th birthday, Paltrow celebrated another major occasion: her one-year wedding anniversary to Falchuk.

The couple was spotted at a Long Island beach for a low-key outing and enjoyed the sunny day as they strolled the shoreline.

Paltrow kept it casual in a white T-shirt with a shark printed on the front, black shorts and a pair of neon, multi-colored sneakers. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Matching his wife, Falchuk, 48, wore a white, T-shirt with the sleeves rolled up, gray shorts, and a pair of neon yellow sneakers. The producer/director also wore sunglasses.

Later in the day, the pair switched outfits and stepped out for a celebratory brunch together.

Paltrow looked comfortable and casual but added a chic flair to her attire, opting for a navy and white striped polo dress and white Birkenstock sandals.

Meanwhile, Falchuk changed into a pair of gray pants and white sneakers and added a beige fedora hat to his look.

The couple was last seen on Friday when they stepped out for a date night in New York City to celebrate the Goop CEO’s 47th birthday.

That same day, The Politician producer and director posted a lengthy message on Instagram in honor of his wife’s birthday, calling her “the greatest human being ever.”

“She’s not perfect — her sense of humor can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn’t that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings,” he began the caption.

“Even with all of these imperfections, her gifts elevate her — blue eyes that see the best in the people she loves and a tireless drive to make sure they see it too. Soft, hard working hands that she uses to make the most delicious pancakes and make you feel at home with the slightest touch. Extreme curiosity and even more extreme bravery to share that curiosity and the places it takes her with the world,” Falchuk continued.

“She’s a relentless mother and step mother, the BEST wife, all of her friends know she’s their champion and no one wears clothes as well as she does. She’s endlessly fascinating, succeeds at everything she does and drinks whiskey and eats fried food yet still manages to look like that. Happy birthday, Love. I know I’m not the only person to say, thank God you were born. I love you,” he wrote.

Paltrow and Falchuk tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her Hamptons home on Sept. 29 of last year.

The couple, who met during Paltrow’s guest appearance on Glee in 2010, first went public with their romance back in April 2015 at Robert Downey Jr.’s 50th birthday bash. Before that, they had been linked for more than a year but flew under the radar.

The actress recently opened up about their marriage and finally moving in together in InStyle’s special 25th-anniversary issue.

“Married life has been really good,” she said. “We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month.”

Paltrow added, “I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal, too. And he pushes me in the best of ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”

The news of their living arrangement came two months after Paltrow revealed that the married couple only lived together four nights a week, explaining that he goes back to his own house afterward.

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” Paltrow said in an interview with The Sunday Times in June.

Paltrow shares daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13, with ex-husband Chris Martin, while Falchuk has a son and a daughter from his previous marriage.