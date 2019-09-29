Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Celebrate 1 Year of Marriage! Inside Their Love Story

Just days after Brad Falchuk wished his wife Gwyneth Paltrow a happy 47th birthday, the two are celebrating their first year of marriage.

Paltrow and Falchuk, 48, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her Hamptons home on Sept. 30 of last year. The couple, who met during Paltrow’s guest appearance on Glee in 2010, first went public with their romance back in April 2015 at Robert Downey Jr.’s 50th birthday bash. Before that, they had been linked for more than a year, but flew under the radar.

The actress recently opened up about their marriage and finally moving in together in InStyle’s special 25th-anniversary issue.

“Married life has been really good,” she said. “We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month.”

Paltrow added, “I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal, too. And he pushes me in the best of ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”

Falchuk also convinced Paltrow to get back on the acting horse after writing a part for her in Netflix’s The Politician.

“He had to convince me a little bit, I’ve got a pretty big day job over at goop.com, so I sorta put acting on the back burner,” she told Today. “But he was writing and he was like, ‘I think I’m writing a part for you.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t think I can do a part.’ And lo and behold, here I am.”

Paltrow previously revealed that the married couple only lived together four nights a week earlier this summer, explaining that he goes back to his own house afterward.

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” Paltrow said in an interview with The Sunday Times in June.

Paltrow shares daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13, with ex-husband Chris Martin, while Falchuk has a son and a daughter from his previous marriage.

For her birthday, Falchuk wrote a sweet tribute to Paltrow on Friday, writing, “Today is Gwyneth’s birthday so I’m just going to say it – she’s the greatest human being ever.”

“She’s not perfect – her sense of humor can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn’t that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings,” he continued.

“Even with all of these imperfections, her gifts elevate her – blue eyes that see the best in the people she loves and a tireless drive to make sure they see it too,” he wrote. “Soft, hard working hands that she uses to make the most delicious pancakes and make you feel at home with the slightest touch. Extreme curiosity and even more extreme bravery to share that curiosity and the places it takes her with the world.”

“She’s a relentless mother and step mother, the BEST wife, all of her friends know she’s their champion and no one wears clothes as well as she does. She’s endlessly fascinating, succeeds at everything she does and drinks whiskey and eats fried food yet still manages to look like that. Happy birthday, Love. I know I’m not the only person to say, thank God you were born. I love you,” Falchuk wrote.