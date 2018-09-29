Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Wedding Festivities Begin! Cameron Diaz and More Arrive

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s wedding to Brad Falchuk is underway!

Large white tents were seen erected over the actress’ Hamptons, N.Y. home on Saturday with crews spotted as they were organizing tables and chairs.

Guests include Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, and Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan, according to sources.

Madden, 39, was photographed making his way from his hotel carrying a suit bag on Saturday. Diaz was later spotted arriving at the venue.

On Friday night, the couple began the festivities with a rehearsal dinner at Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica’s East Hampton, N.Y. mansion, just hours after the two made last minute errands in town.

A source told PEOPLE, “Gwyneth and Brad both look very happy.”

“They spent most of the day apart,” the insider continued. “Gwyneth is very involved in the wedding set up, but at the same time seems very chilled.”

The source added, “She also seems very excited!”

Paltrow and Falchuk had an engagement party in April while in Los Angeles, which was a star-studded gathering with guests including Ryan Murphy (who hosted the bash), Diaz, Demi Moore, Julia Roberts and Kate Hudson.

Sure to be there are Paltrow’s two children with ex-husband Chris Martin: Apple, 14, and Moses, 12.

Paltrow couldn’t contain her excitement when it came to wedding planning when she spoke to PEOPLE in January.

“I’m excited about everything!” the actress told PeopleStyle. “I’ve never had a wedding before. [Paltrow and Martin eloped in 2003.] So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old.”