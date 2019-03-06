Gwyneth Paltrow's Best Performances: From Sliding Doors to Country Strong
Relive magic moments from The Royal Tenenbaums to Shakespeare in Love
Emma (1996)
“The happiest thing in the world is a match well made.” And although a career in acting may not have been the match for Paltrow, she impeccably brought to life Jane Austen’s cleverly meddlesome character, British accent and all.
Shakespeare in Love (1998)
As Viola de Lesseps, Paltrow wooed William Shakespeare (played by Joseph Fiennes) after – unironically – masquerading as a male actor to audition for the famous playwright’s new play. Her performance as Viola won her the Oscar for Best Actress.
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
In The Talented Mr. Ripley, Paltrow found herself in a more sinister, psychological thriller – taking on the role of Marge Sherwood, the hopelessly in-love fiancé of Dickie Greenleaf (Jude Law) who was swept up in the horrifying reality than unfolded around her.
The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
In Wes Anderson’s eccentric, indie film, Paltrow introduces fans to Margot Tenenbaum: an adopted child prodigy who, along with her two brothers (also child prodigies), find themselves struggling in their adulthood.
Sliding Doors (1998)
Maybe in a parallel universe, Paltrow would have found her true calling sooner rather than later, but in this film she stars as Helen, a public relations executive who gets fired from her job, and in one scenario she misses her train, but in another she doesn’t. Each lead to a completely different outcome that leaves Paltrow navigating heartache and new beginnings.
Country Strong (2011)
In Country Song, we find that Paltrow can sing, too. Caught in a tangled web of alcoholism, love affairs and her struggling music career, she gives a moving performance as Kelly Canter, a character unlike any she’s done before.
Iron Man Series
Her performance as Pepper Pots just about stole the show in the movie. Iron Man, who? Paltrow commanded her role as Pots, embracing her character emotionally and physically.