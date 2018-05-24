Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on Relationship with Ex Ben Affleck: 'He Was Very Much a Lesson'

Gwyneth Paltrow is dishing on a former — and very famous — ex of hers.

The Oscar winner, who’s now engaged to Brad Falchuk, was asked about her relationship to ex Ben Affleck while speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday.

“How did you know not to marry him? You were never in love with him,” Stern asked of Affleck, who Paltrow dated on-and-off from 1997 to 2000.

“It’s interesting, I think there’s certain boyfriends where you are trying to work stuff out, right?” she replied. “Like, you’re trying to heal certain stuff from your childhood and he was very much a lesson in that way.”

Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

“I’m not sure exactly what I was trying to heal in that instance, but it was…he was, you know, it was specific,” the 45-year-old continued.

This doesn’t mark the first time the actress has opened up to Stern about the Justice League star. In 2015, she told the comedian on his podcast that Affleck “was not in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend” at the time.” She said her parents “were OK with the two of us not being together,” although they “appreciated how he’s super intelligent.”

During Wednesday’s chat, Paltrow also let it slip that she and Falchuk aren’t planning on having children together.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck Stephane Cardinale/Sygma/Getty

“This is his second marriage … Neither of us wants more kids,” the mother of two said.

“We’re on the same team,” Paltrow added.

Paltrow shares son Moses Bruce Anthony, 12, and daughter Apple Blythe Alison, 14, with her consciously uncoupled-from ex-husband Chris Martin. Falchuk shares son Brody and daughter Isabella with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik, whom he was married to for 10 years before filing for divorce in March 2013.