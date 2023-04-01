Gwyneth Paltrow's Attorney James Egan Says Being Compared to Clark Kent Is 'Weird'

"I've heard that, it's weird," the actress's lawyer said of being compared to Clark Kent

By
Published on April 1, 2023 12:37 AM
Attorneys James Egan, center, and Lawrence Buhler watch a simulation from Dr. Irving Scher, left, during the lawsuit trial of Terry Sanderson vs. Gwyneth Paltrow, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs
Photo: Jeffrey D Allred/AP/Shutterstock

Fans of Gwyneth Paltrow are taking notice of her attorney.

James Egan represented the Oscar-winning actress, 50, in retired optometrist Terry Sanderson's civil suit against her over a 2016 ski collision. On Thursday, she was found not liable for the incident and was awarded $1 plus the reimbursement of her legal fees.

During the two-week trial, Egan himself became a viral topic as fans swooned over his looks, with many comparing him to Superman's alter ego, Clark Kent.

He shared his thoughts on the attention after the verdict was reached on Thursday, telling Extra's Billy Bush, "I have heard that, it's weird."

Egan also said that he was heading home to "see my 1-year-old son" at the time, adding: "He had his birthday during the trial. I haven't seen him, he just learned to walk."

He clarified that the last time he saw his little toddler was on Saturday.

Fashion columnist Evan Ross Katz was one of many who gushed over Egan's looks after the trial wrapped. He shared an Instagram photo of the attorney inside the courtroom and captioned the snap, "Gwyneth's attorney James Egan? I think we should have that conversation."

Legendary journalist Katie Couric entered the chat and shared the same sentiment in the comments section.

"He's cute," she wrote.

Egan, who lives in Salt Lake City, graduated magna cum laude from J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University in 2014, per Epperson & Owens law firm. He first joined the firm in February 2016.

Moments after the Iron Man actress was found not liable, she could be seen whispering something to Sanderson in footage of her leaving the Park City, Utah, courtroom.

"I wish you well," Sanderson, 76, recounted her saying as he talked to reporters outside, according to the Associated Press, noting that he responded: "Thank you, dear."

He told Extra that Paltrow's words were "very kind of her," although when asked if he thought she was lying, Sanderson said: "I believe she thinks she has the truth… but I absolutely know I said I would not bring any falsehoods."

Paltrow previously shared a statement on her Instagram Story after the jury found Sanderson "100 percent" at fault in the collision following three hours of deliberation, awarding her the requested $1 and legal fees.

"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," wrote Paltrow. "I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."

In Sanderson's 2019 lawsuit, he accused Paltrow of colliding with him from behind while skiing down a beginner-level slope at Deer Valley Resort with a ski instructor, who he alleges filed a false report claiming Paltrow did not cause the accident.

The doctor requested damages in excess of $3.1 million, claiming the crash resulted in "permanent traumatic brain injury," four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement.

Paltrow also denied the allegations in a countersuit filed the next month, claiming that Sanderson actually was the one who hit her from behind and was then trying to "exploit her celebrity and wealth."

