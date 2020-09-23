Gwyneth Paltrow and Husband Brad Falchuk Meditate Together Every Morning

Gwyneth Paltrow has a simple way of feeling connected to husband Brad Falchuk every morning.

During a Zoom interview with PEOPLE to discuss her new partnership with anti-wrinkle injection treatment Xeomin, the Goop founder opened up about her wellness routine during quarantine — even if "the drinking and the grilled cheeses" are getting in the way.

"First of all, I try to sleep well, because that's the cornerstone to everything," she said in the latest PEOPLE issue, on stands Friday. "And then in the morning, I meditate. Now every morning I recommitted to my meditation during quarantine because I was very sporadic with it. So I do that every morning when I wake up for 20 minutes. My husband just learned [transcendental meditation] as well. So we do it together, which is really nice."

Paltrow, 47, and Falchuk, 49, are celebrating their second wedding anniversary this month after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony at her East Hampton home in September 2018. The couple, who has been together since 2014, have often been seen on walks around their Los Angeles neighborhood throughout the COVID-19 social distancing period.

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

In the interview, Paltrow also talked about her daughter Apple's burgeoning status as a teen fashionista. The actress described Apple (whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin) as a “beauty queen” and admitted “she is glamorous in a way that I’m not.”

“She's very, very into makeup, which I'm not,” she said. “She knows how to do it perfect winged eyeliner. She gave herself acrylic nails. She's a beauty queen.”

Paltrow continued, “She loves to play in my closet,” adding, “I have saved everything for her since 15 years before I had her. I save everything. Not everything, but every red carpet look I have saved for her.”

In May, Paltrow took social media by storm when she shared two rare photos of her gorgeous daughter in honor of her 16th birthday. Apple donned a Reformation puff-shoulder frock that featured a plunging neckline and a ruffled hem in the viral Instagram post, which garnered sweet comments from celebrities including Kate Hudson, Derek Blasberg and Elle Macpherson.