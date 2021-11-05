Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson Pose Together at Gucci Fashion Show in L.A.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson ran into each other at the 2021 Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles on Tuesday night

Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson looked happy to see each other during a run-in at the 2021 Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The two stars were seen with each other at the fashion show in a video obtained by Variety.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Paltrow, 49, greeted Johnson, 32, as the two caught up and quickly posed for the cameras.

Johnson is dating Chris Martin, Paltrow's ex-husband whom she was married to from 2003 to 2016. Martin and Paltrow share two children, daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15.

In January 2020, the Goop founder, who is now married to producer Brad Falchuk, told Harper's Bazaar she gets along with the Fifty Shades of Grey actress.

"I love her," Paltrow told the magazine. "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning in to something like that."

A source previously told PEOPLE, "It's very important to [Paltrow] to be on good terms with Chris' girlfriend. She's not at all threatened by Dakota and loves that Chris is happy — she's very secure about sex and relationships and is not competitive in that way."

In February of this year, a source told PEOPLE Johnson and Martin were living together in the Coldplay singer's Malibu mansion. The source added the two head back into Los Angeles for Sunday dinners with Paltrow, Falchuk, Apple and Moses.

"It's obvious that everyone gets along great," the source said.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson Derek Blasberg/Instagram

Chris Martin Serenades Dakota Johnson at Concert Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson | Credit: JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Martin and Johnson are still going strong since they began dating in 2017. In October, the singer made a rare public display of love for his girlfriend by dedicating Coldplay's latest single with BTS, "My Universe," to her at the band's concert in London.

"This is about my universe, and she's here," Martin, 44, announced to the crowd as he pointed to Johnson who was on a balcony enjoying the show.