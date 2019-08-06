Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's Moving in with Husband Brad Falchuk a Year After Wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk will finally be under the same roof almost a year after their intimate wedding.

The Goop CEO, 46, revealed the upcoming move in InStyle‘s special 25th anniversary issue, where she talks about married life with the American Horror Story producer, 48.

“Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month,” Paltrow said. “I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She and Husband Brad Falchuk Don’t Live Together Full-Time

The couple first met when Paltrow appeared on Glee and tied the knot in a private, star-studded wedding ceremony in the Hamptons in late Sept. after dating for more than three years.

Image zoom Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow Patrick Lewis/Starpix for Netflix/Shutterstock

Paltrow first revealed the married couple only live together four nights a week earlier this summer, explaining that he goes back to his own house afterwards.

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” Paltrow said in an interview with The Sunday Times in June.

The unorthodox living arrangement had the stamp of approval from Paltrow’s intimacy coach, who told her that it gives their marriage “polarity,” she told the outlet.

The couple celebrated their union in a rather untraditional way, heading off on a honeymoon to the Maldives with their respective children and Paltrow’s ex-husband Chris Martin.

“Chris is family and Brad and he, they’re like, totally friends,” Paltrow told the Times.