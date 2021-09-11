After Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their red carpet return at the Venice Film Festival, his ex Gwyneth Paltrow showed her love for the couple on Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow Adores Ex Ben Affleck's Rekindled Romance with Jennifer Lopez: 'This Is Cute'

Gwyneth Paltrow proved once again that she's the queen of getting along with her exes.

The Academy Award winner, 48, has joined the social media masses in adoration over Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, commenting on the rekindled couple's red carpet return at the Venice Film Festival.

Affleck, 49, and Lopez, 52, arrived together Friday for the premiere of Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, which Affleck co-wrote and stars in with longtime pal Matt Damon.

"Okay, this is cute," Paltrow wrote under a photo posted by Lopez's stylist Mariel Haenn, showing the couple gazing fondly into each other's eyes.

Paltrow and Affleck dated off-and-on from 1997 to 2000, during which they starred together in Shakespeare in Love (1998), which earned her an Oscar for Best Actress, and again in Bounce (2000).

Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Her Seal of Approval: 'This Is Cute' Credit: Mariel Haenn/Instagram

She mused on their split during a 2015 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. "He's super intelligent and really, really talented and he's funny," she said of Affleck. "But he wasn't in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend."

Affleck and Lopez originally began dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before the original date, and ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

Following their respective splits from Alex Rodriguez and Ana de Armas earlier this year, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in late April.