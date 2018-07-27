Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She’s ‘a Little Scared’ About Getting Married for the Second Time

Gwyneth Paltrow is having a bit of pre-wedding jitters!

The 45-year-old actress, who is engaged to marry producer Brad Falchuk, opened up about her prospective on love and marriage to Sarah Jessica Parker on a new episode of her weekly goop podcast.

“I’m about to get married again,” Paltrow stated at the beginning of the podcast, adding that while she’s “a little scared,” she’s also “very optimistic.”

“I think you should be [optimistic],” the 53-year-old Sex and the City alum replied, explaining that Paltrow is in a completely different place now then when she was getting ready to marry her first husband Chris Martin over a decade ago.

“You’re a grown-up woman and you’re making a choice for entirely different reasons. Perspective and life experience is everything,” Parker remarked. “I think the value of being a sophisticated woman and choosing marriage is promising, don’t you?”

Agreeing, Paltrow commented on how difficult it is to choose the right partner when you get married at a young age. “It’s such a crazy game of chance because who knows if you’re going to grow in parallel, if your paths are going to diverge, [or] what’s going to happen,” she said.

Paltrow and Falchuk first met in 2010 when she made a guest appearance on Glee as Holly Holliday, a role for which she won an Emmy Award. The two officially started dating in the summer of 2014 and confirmed their engagement in January in Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue.

While details about her upcoming nuptials remain unknown, the pair are set to tie the knot later this year.

She previously married the Coldplay frontman in 2003, before announcing they were “consciously uncoupling” in March 2014. The amicable exes share daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12.

Paltrow went on to ask Parker, who has been married to Matthew Broderick since 1997, if she had any insight on “the things that keep people growing together.”

“I’m not sure,” Parker replied, adding that something she’s noticed recently is that while there are always going to be things about your partner that irritate you, getting upset about the small things doesn’t really matter in the long run.

“Yeah it bothers me,” she explained. “But I also try to remember or think of how many things I do that must really bother him.”

Paltrow went on to add that as she gets older, she’s come to view intimate relationships as “a study into everything that’s wrong with you.”

“You can sort of convince yourself, ‘Uh, this person is irritating,’ but it’s like, ‘Why is that triggering? What am I projecting? What is still not healed with me.’ ”