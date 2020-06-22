Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Father’s Day with a Tribute to Ex Chris Martin and Husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow shared the love on Father's Day.

On Sunday, the Goop founder, 47, posted an Instagram tribute to both her husband Brad Falchuk, who has two children from a previous marriage, and her ex-husband Chris Martin, with whom she shares daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The first photo Paltrow posted featured a sweet father-daughter moment of Martin and Apple holding hands on a boat.

In the second photo, Martin and Falchuk posed together with Moses for a cute boys-only shot.

"Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there. Sending you all love ❤️," Paltrow wrote in the caption.

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

While Paltrow is now happily married to Falchuk, she remains on good terms with Martin, whom she split from in 2014 after 10 years of marriage, as they continue to co-parent their kids.

In January 2019, the actress opened up in an interview with the U.K.’s Evening Standard about her bond with her Coldplay frontman ex-husband.

"Family structure can be reinvented and divorce doesn’t have to be devastating,” Paltrow told the outlet. “It doesn’t have to be the end of your relationship with somebody.”

“I think Chris and I were meant to be together and have our kids,” the mother of two added. “But our relationship is much better like this: friends and co-parents and family.”

Image zoom Colin Young-Wolff /Invision/AP

Martin, meanwhile, has also moved on to a new relationship: he's been dating actress Dakota Johnson, 30, since October 2017.

Last October, the group celebrated Johnson's 30th birthday together, with both Martin and Paltrow attending. The trio and Falchuk have all even gone on vacations together.

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson Derek Blasberg/Instagram

And Paltrow has not been shy about her high praise for Johnson.