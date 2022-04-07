Gwen Stefani Recalls Auditioning for Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Angelina Jolie 'Beat Me'

"That could've been a different story," Gwen Stefani told Ellen DeGeneres during a round of "Burning Questions"

Gwen Stefani could have been Mrs. Smith!

During a game of "Burning Questions" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, the former Voice coach told host Ellen DeGeneres that she once auditioned for the role played by Angelina Jolie opposite Brad Pitt in Mr & Mrs. Smith.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What movie role have you auditioned for that people would be surprised to know?" DeGeneres asked.

After Stefani, 52, said that she went in for the 2005 film, she added, "Angelina beat me!"

"Wow, that could have gone a whole different way," said DeGeneres, to which Stefani joked: "That could've been a different story!"

Gwen Stefani Angelina Jolie Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty; Franco Origlia/Getty

Though Ellen DeGeneres Show viewers may have been shocked by Stefani's answer, this isn't the first time she talked about auditioning for the action film. In 2016, the No Doubt singer told Howard Stern on an episode of The Howard Stern Show, "I feel like I almost got it."

"I went to a bunch [of auditions]," she continued, adding that while she hoped to be an actress, she "wanted to do music more."

Stefani also spoke about the role in a 2008 interview with Vogue. "It was between me and Angelina Jolie, and I'm like, 'Oh, great. I got a shot here,' " she said. "The whole acting thing really feels like something I could do. Whenever I've done it, whenever I had moments where it works, it's just like performing. You hit a moment. And that's what movies are: a series of moments."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Mr and Mrs Smith Credit: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, Stefani also came clean as to why she didn't have DeGeneres as her maid of honor when she married Blake Shelton last year — despite the talk show host's previous request.

"COVID… It got really small," Stefani explained. "I had this fantasy of building bleachers… But it just was like, it got smaller and smaller, and you know, the Lord works in mysterious ways. It was the perfect amount of people."