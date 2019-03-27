The Movie Musical Craze Continues with a Guys and Dolls Remake

Guys and Dolls is getting a remake over 50 years after the original starring Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra

By
Ale Russian
March 27, 2019

Popular Broadway and movie musical Guys and Dolls is heading back to the big screen.

The rights to the 1955 classic — along with the short stories that inspired it and the musical’s book — have been acquired by TriStar Pictures with an intent to remake the movie, according to Variety.

The musical film starred Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons, Frank Sinatra, and Vivian Blaine as two couples caught up in the schemes of underground gambler Nathan Detroit, played by Sinatra. The musical features hits like “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” “Luck Be a Lady” and “If I Were a Bell.”

Guys and Dolls made its way to the big screen five years after the musical made its debut on Broadway where it won the Tony Award for best musical and four other trophies in 1951. The musical has since enjoyed several revivals, including a 1992 one starring Nathan Lane as Nathan Detroit.

The latest Broadway revival came in 2009 but only ran for three months.

The remake would follow the recent success of movie musicals on screen, with 2016’s La La Land and 2017’s The Greatest Showman performing big at the box office and picking up awards. Other recent musicals with successful movie adaptations include Les Misérable, Chicago, Hairspray and Rent.

