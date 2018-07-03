Guy Pearce Describes Kevin Spacey as a 'Handsy Guy': 'Thankfully I Was 29, and Not 14'

Guy Pearce has hinted at an unpleasant experience while working with Kevin Spacey.

Pearce appeared on Australian talk show host Andrew Denton’s Interview, where he was asked about his L.A. Confidential costar after accusations of inappropriate sexual conduct were brought against the 58-year-old actor.

“Yeah… Tough one to talk about at the moment,” he said of Spacey, according to Independent. “Amazing actor; incredible actor. Slightly difficult time with Kevin, yeah. He’s a handsy guy.”

Pearce, 50, added, “Thankfully I was 29, and not 14.”

Guy Pearce and Kevin Spacey Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Guy Pearce and Kevin Spacey in L.A. Confidential Monarchy/Regency/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Allegations against Spacey were first brought forward in October by actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed the actor had previously made inappropriate sexual advances toward him when he was just 14-years-old.

In response, Spacey issued a statement on Twitter addressing the allegations where he also came out as gay.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” he said. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Several more people accused the actor of sexual harassment or assault since and in April, one sexual assault case against the star reported to have taken place in October of 1992 in West Hollywood involving a male adult was turned over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for further review. Scotland Yard also currently has several open investigations into alleged assaults by Spacey in London.

In November, the actor entered a treatment facility. He has not been out in public since.

Anthony Rapp and Kevin Spacey Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Jason Merritt/Getty

Spacey will appear in Billionaire Boys Club, also starring his Baby Driver costar Ansel Elgort. The movie, which was shot over a year before allegations against him came to light, will be released in theaters August 17.

“We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person’s behavior — that were not publicly known when the film was made almost 2.5 years ago — do not tarnish the release,” production company Vertical Entertainment said in a statement to The Wrap in defense of releasing the film.

“We don’t condone sexual harassment on any level and we fully support victims of it. At the same time, this is neither an easy nor insensitive decision to release this film in theaters, but we believe in giving the cast, as well as hundreds of crew members who worked hard on the film, the chance to see their final product reach audiences,” the statement continued. “In the end, we hope audiences make up their own minds as to the reprehensible allegations of one person’s past, but not at the expense of the entire cast and crew present on this film.”

Spacey was last to star in All the Money in the World, before director Ridley Scott replaced him with Christopher Plummer and reshot a significant portion of the film. Spacey was also written out of the sixth season of House of Cards, where Robin Wright now stars on her own.