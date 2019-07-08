Guy Fieri Seems Onboard with Fan Suggestion That He Play Ursula in New Little Mermaid Movie

Image zoom Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett; Erik Kabik Photography/MediaPunch

Guy Fieri may not be the most traditional choice to play Ursula in the new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, but that didn’t stop one fan from playfully suggesting that the celebrity chef might be a good fit for the role.

Over the weekend, Fieri, 51, responded to a fan who had posted side-by-side shots of the chef and the iconic villain, pointing out the similarities between their white hair and purple looks.

“okay…hear me out,” the fan captioned the post, letting the images speak for themselves.

Fieri seemingly indicated that he was on board with the idea on Saturday by retweeting the image to his own account alongside some of the lyrics to the movie’s hit song “Under the Sea.”

“We got no troubles Life is the bubbles Under the sea,” he wrote.

We got no troubles 🦞

Life is the bubbles 🐡

Under the sea 🐠 https://t.co/SlepakSULp — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 6, 2019

Another fan went on to point out that Ursula wasn’t the only part Fieri would be perfect for.

Drawing attention to the chef’s latest profile picture, which shows him posing with a very large fork, the social media user pointed out the life-size prop looked a lot like a trident — a kind of spear that often appears in the hands of Ariel’s father, King Triton.

“The giant fork tells us he wants to play King Triton instead,” they tweeted.

RELATED: Freeform Claps Back at Critics of Halle Bailey’s Little Mermaid Casting in Scathing Open Letter

Disney announced last week that Chloe x Halle singer Halle Bailey will be taking on the leading role of Ariel in the film.

While additional casting news has yet to be confirmed, Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay are in talks to play Scuttle and Flounder, respectively, and Melissa McCarthy is also in talks to take on the role of the iconic sea witch.

Image zoom Halle Bailey @dylanbonner90; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Following Disney’s announcement that Bailey would be starring in the role, Disney’s cable network Freeform released a scathing open letter “to the Poor, Unfortunate Souls” who had an issue with the idea of a black woman in the role.

“Yes. The original author of The Little Mermaid was Danish. Ariel…is a mermaid. She lives in an underwater kingdom in international waters and can legit swim wherever she wants (even though that often upsets King Triton, absolute zaddy),” the post read. “But for the sake of argument, let’s say that Ariel, too, is Danish. Danish mermaids can be black because Danish *people* can be black.”

“But spoiler alert – bring it back to the top – the character of Ariel is a work of fiction,” the network continued. “So after all this is said and done, and you still cannot get past the idea that choosing the incredible, sensational, highly-talented, gorgeous Halle Bailey is anything other than the INSPIRED casting that it is because she ‘doesn’t look like the cartoon one,’ oh boy, do I have some news for you…about you.”