Gus Kenworthy Says He Hopes to Follow His '80 For Brady' Cameo with Lead Role in a Gay Rom-Com

Gus Kenworthy is eyeing up a lead role in a gay rom-com.

The former freestyle skier, 31, told PEOPLE how he hopes to follow up his 80 For Brady cameo at the Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on Saturday.

"Honestly, it would be something similar to Bros which we just saw, but like my dream as a kid was to be the lead in a rom-com," Kenworthy said of his dream role. "I loved romantic comedies — to this day, they're still like my favorite movies."

"I just think it's such a great formula and I would love to get to plug into that and play the lead of a rom-com, but also get to play gay would be a dream," the Olympic silver medalist, who publicly came out as gay in 2015 in an interview with ESPN, added.

Kenworthy makes a brief cameo in 80 For Brady — which stars Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin as four women making the voyage to see (now-retired quarterback) Tom Brady at the Super Bowl — in a scene with comedian and actor Brian Jordan Alvarez.

Gus Kenworthy attends the Los Angeles premiere screening of Paramount Pictures' "80 for Brady"
Gus Kenworthy. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"It was really, really a dream come true," he said of working with Field, Fonda, Moreno and Tomlin. "But it was surreal. Like I remember sitting on set when they were brought to set and like my jaw hit the floor."

"There aren't bigger legends, there aren't bigger names," Kenworthy gushed. "They were all just so sweet. They all look so gorgeous, so professional, and I kind of clammed up! But it was really exciting. Like, they are the Golden Girls! It was really really cool."

Kenworthy's appearance comes after he played Chet Clancy in season 9 of American Horror Story.

80 for Brady
80 For Brady. Paramount Pictures

The sports star says he's hoping more roles are on the way.

"I got the amazing opportunity to be on Horror Story, but it was in like 2019 and then I kind of switched my focus back to skiing for another Olympics, my last Olympics," he added at the event, which was held at the Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate. "And I don't have any regrets there, I was so excited to go to another games, but I think it like kind of lost a little bit of that momentum. So I'm just trying to pick it back up. I've been taking classes and auditioning a lot and I just got new management and I'm just like excited. I'm hoping for more roles."

Kenworthy previously admitted to PEOPLE that he was "contemplating being done" with the sport as far back as 2018, before deciding to use his dual citizenship to compete with Great Britain in Team GB.

Last year self-described "dog dad," Kenworthy graced our screens as a guest judge on Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games, kicking off the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which also marked his final time competing in the coveted games.

He went on to announce his retirement at the games in a statement to Olympics.com. "The final hurrah. My swan song. I'm done, I'm done competing. I've had a career that I'm really, really proud of," he said after finishing 8th in the halfpipe final.

80 For Brady is now in theaters.

