Get ready for a new Pinocchio movie, directed by Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro.

The visionary Shape of Water director has signed on to write, direct and produce a new adaptation of the beloved children’s classic for Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be a stop-motion animated musical and set during the rise of fascism in Italy.

“No art form has influenced my life and my work more than animation and no single character in history has had as deep of a personal connection to me as Pinocchio,” Del Toro told THR in a statement.

“In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend,” he continued. “He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world. I’ve wanted to make this movie for as long as I can remember.”

Disney’s 1940 film Pinocchio centered on an old woodcarver, Geppetto, who makes a wooden puppet he names Pinocchio.

The puppet is brought to life by a blue fairy, who tells him he can become a real boy if he proves himself to be “brave, truthful and unselfish.”

It became the first animated film to win at the Academy Awards, taking home the gold statue for Best Music, Original Score and Original Song for “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

This is Del Toro’s first time directing an animated film, but not his first time involved in one. He has previously produced The Book of Life, Puss in Boots and Rise of the Guardians.