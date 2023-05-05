How to Watch 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', Including Where It Will Be Available to Stream

Here's when and how to watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the long-awaited third installment of the MCU franchise since the sequel premiered in 2017

Published on May 5, 2023 10:30 AM
Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 | Official Trailer
Photo: Marvel Studios

Get ready for intergalactic travel!

While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is making its long-awaited return to theaters six years after the second installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise premiered in 2017, it will also be available to stream at a later date.

Per the official synopsis for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the movie follows Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) as he is "still reeling from the loss of Gamora" (which happened in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War). However, he "must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

In addition to Pratt, fans can expect to see plenty of familiar faces reprising their roles, like Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax and Bradley Cooper as Rocket. Other returning cast members include Gillan as Nebula, Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot and Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri.

The upcoming film is sure to have fans' emotions running high because it will mark the third and final movie of the MCU franchise. Director James Gunn confirmed the news in 2022, the year the cast wrapped filming.

"I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I'm a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade," he wrote on Instagram after an 8-year run creating Guardians movies.

The director previously said, "I'm aware that the third film in most trilogies sucks," before saying that was "not always" the case. "I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story."

Here's when and how to watch the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, including its theatrical and streaming release date.

When did Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release in theaters?

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 | Official Trailer
Marvel Studios

Following its premiere at Disneyland Paris on April 22, 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

How long is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's theatrical release window?

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, Disney gave a handful of its films a minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical release before making it accessible via its streaming platform. However, that window has shifted quite a bit with recent Marvel releases.

For example, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has had an approximate 60-day exclusive theatrical release window, hitting theaters on Feb. 17 and set to be released on Disney+ on May 17.

Where will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 be available to stream?

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 3
Marvel Studios

At the moment, Disney+ is the only confirmed platform Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be available to stream on at the moment.

When will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 be on Disney+?

Similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will reportedly be available to stream on Disney+ after a 60-day theatrical release window. That would make it viewable on July 28, 2023.

While fans patiently await the confirmed Disney+ release date of the third and final Guardians of the Galaxy, they can stream the first and second installments of the movie series, as well the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, on the platform now.

