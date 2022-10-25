The Guardians of the Galaxy are getting in the Christmas spirit — with Kevin Bacon.

The first trailer for Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuted Tuesday, showing the heroes trying to cheer up Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) — who's sad about Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) being gone — by throwing him a grand Christmas on Earth.

Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) each return. At one point, Drax and Mantis seek out Bacon, 64, who plays himself, as a Christmas present for Star-Lord.

"We're looking for the legendary Kevin Bacon," they say outside the movie star's front door — before breaking into his home and chasing him.

Marvel Entertainment

In July, writer/director James Gunn told Entertainment Tonight that in the Disney+ special, "We get all the holiday goodness that you would expect from a Guardians Christmas special with very little understanding of what Christmas actually is because they are in outer space."

The team already wrapped filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is in theaters May 5, 2023.

Marvel Entertainment

While on Deadline's Hero Nation podcast earlier this year, Gunn spoke about the next installment being the last installment in the franchise featuring Pratt, Saldana and the rest of the team as fans know it.

"This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians," Gunn, 56, said, adding, "It's so, so big and dark and different from what people might be expecting it to be. I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story."

In May, the director reflected on making the trilogy. "After over 100 days of shooting & over 3000 shots, this is the slate for the final shot of #GotGVol3, presented to me by the camera crew. It was an easy shot of Rocket seated, 1st with @thejudgegunn, & then nothing there, & took everything in me not to break down sobbing on the spot," he wrote on Instagram.

Marvel Entertainment

"The majority of the last ten years of my life have been spent working on & thinking about the Guardians. I still have a long road ahead of me with VFX & editing, but it was still momentous to me," continued Gunn.

"It is somewhat simple to explain to others how much I love this cast & crew. It is more difficult to explain how much I love these characters - that I see them as parts of myself & parts of those I love, & filming them, & writing their words, is a way of expressing that love," he said. "Again, I'll still be working with them over the next year until release, but shooting that last shot was a reminder of the warm impermanence of life & love, & how that impermanence makes it so precious, so valuable, & is a good reason to be grateful for what I have right now."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuts on Disney+ Nov. 25.