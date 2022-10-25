Guardians of the Galaxy Make Kevin Bacon Their Ultimate Christmas Gift in Holiday Special Trailer

Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and more star in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, on Disney+ Nov. 25

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 25, 2022 03:15 PM

The Guardians of the Galaxy are getting in the Christmas spirit — with Kevin Bacon.

The first trailer for Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuted Tuesday, showing the heroes trying to cheer up Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) — who's sad about Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) being gone — by throwing him a grand Christmas on Earth.

Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) each return. At one point, Drax and Mantis seek out Bacon, 64, who plays himself, as a Christmas present for Star-Lord.

"We're looking for the legendary Kevin Bacon," they say outside the movie star's front door — before breaking into his home and chasing him.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer with Kevin Bacon
Marvel Entertainment

In July, writer/director James Gunn told Entertainment Tonight that in the Disney+ special, "We get all the holiday goodness that you would expect from a Guardians Christmas special with very little understanding of what Christmas actually is because they are in outer space."

The team already wrapped filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is in theaters May 5, 2023.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer with Kevin Bacon
Marvel Entertainment

While on Deadline's Hero Nation podcast earlier this year, Gunn spoke about the next installment being the last installment in the franchise featuring Pratt, Saldana and the rest of the team as fans know it.

"This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians," Gunn, 56, said, adding, "It's so, so big and dark and different from what people might be expecting it to be. I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story."

In May, the director reflected on making the trilogy. "After over 100 days of shooting & over 3000 shots, this is the slate for the final shot of #GotGVol3, presented to me by the camera crew. It was an easy shot of Rocket seated, 1st with @thejudgegunn, & then nothing there, & took everything in me not to break down sobbing on the spot," he wrote on Instagram.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer with Kevin Bacon
Marvel Entertainment

"The majority of the last ten years of my life have been spent working on & thinking about the Guardians. I still have a long road ahead of me with VFX & editing, but it was still momentous to me," continued Gunn.

"It is somewhat simple to explain to others how much I love this cast & crew. It is more difficult to explain how much I love these characters - that I see them as parts of myself & parts of those I love, & filming them, & writing their words, is a way of expressing that love," he said. "Again, I'll still be working with them over the next year until release, but shooting that last shot was a reminder of the warm impermanence of life & love, & how that impermanence makes it so precious, so valuable, & is a good reason to be grateful for what I have right now."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuts on Disney+ Nov. 25.

Related Articles
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Marvel Studios' THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Earns a Marvelous $143 Million at the U.S. Box Office on Opening Weekend
James Gunn
Director James Gunn Says He Keeps 'Long List' of Actors He'll 'Never Work with': 'Life's Too Short'
James Gunn Jennifer Holland
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland Wed in Colorado: 'An Incredible, Beautiful, Stunning Day'
James Gunn
James Gunn Wraps 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' and Teases an 'Unannounced Actor'
Dave Bautista as Drax
Dave Bautista Marks 'End of a Journey' as He Wraps Filming His Final 'Guardians' Movie as Drax
Guardians Of The Galaxy, James Gunn
Director James Gunn Says 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Is 'the End for Us'
Zoe Saldana
Zoë Saldana Showcases How Difficult Her 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Makeup Is to Remove: 'Bye Gamora'
Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana
Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana Reunite on First Day of Filming for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Thor: Love and Thunder Chris Hemsworth
Everything to Know About 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Black Panther
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Makes Emotional Impact As Marvel Announces a Flurry of Projects at Comic-Con
Image
Disney World's New 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Roller Coaster Is One Epic Thrill — and We Rode It!
zoe-saldan
Zoe Saldana Jokes 'Marvel Security' Made Her Delete 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' Behind-the-Scenes Video
Guardians Of The Galaxy
Zoe Saldana Says 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Cast Are 'Emotional' as They Film Last Movie in Trilogy
James Gunn
James Gunn 'Working on Something Else' Related to 'The Suicide Squad' After 'Peacemaker' Success
Margot Robbie Chris Pratt Suicide Squad Guardians of the Galaxy
Director James Gunn Says There's 'No Plans' to Delay 'Suicide Squad 2' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3'
"Stuber" Premiere - 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals
Dave Bautista Turned Down 'The Suicide Squad' to Make 'a Lot More Money' on 'Army of the Dead'