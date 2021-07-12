The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy director is making sure his superhero movies are different than the rest

Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Says Superhero Movies Are 'Mostly Boring to Me Now'

James Gunn is trying his best to not make superhero movies boring.

The Suicide Squad director spoke to SFX Magazine about the upcoming sequel and why he tried to made it different than ever other superhero movie.

"They're mostly boring to me right now!" Gunn, 54, said, via gamesradar. "I loved them at the beginning and there are still people trying to do different things [with them], so it's not a 100% rule, but a lot of them are boring. So I think it's about bringing in other elements from different genres."

For the latest Suicide Squad outing, Gunn, who also directs the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, focused on war movies and fulfilled a lifelong dream of getting to make one.

"I loved the idea of making a supervillain war caper film," he explained. "Films like The Dirty Dozen and Where Eagles Dare, those are of different elements from the backdrop of war and the caper heist element, to the sneaking around, the high stakes, the adventure."

"It gave me a great excuse to be able to create a film a genre I've loved since I was a little kid, and do it in a big way and not have to hold back," the filmmaker added.

Suicide Squad 2 THE SUICIDE SQUAD (L-r) MARGOT ROBBIE as Harley Quinn, DAVID DASTMALCHIAN as Polka-Dot Man, DANIELA MELCHIOR as Ratcatcher 2, IDRIS ELBA as Bloodsport and KING SHARK | Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

In a behind-the-scenes look at the film, posted in 2020, Gunn shared that The Suicide Squad will "be different from any superhero movie ever made." The original film was directed by David Ayer.

"I was excited to do this suicide squad in the way it could be done from my point of view," he added.

Producer Peter Safran gave his take on the new movie as well. "This one is completely unique," he said. "This is a gritty 1970s war movie combined with the grittiness of James Gunn's characters and comedy."

Safran previously said the film, which is also written by Gunn, "is a total reboot" and not a sequel. "It's everything you would hope from a James Gunn script, and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot," he said.