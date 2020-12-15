Star-Lord, aka Peter Quill, is played in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies by Chris Pratt

Guardians of the Galaxy Comic Confirms Star-Lord Is Bisexual and Polyamorous

The Guardians of the Galaxy comic just revealed its hero's sexuality.

In the latest issue of the comic, Star-Lord, aka Peter Quill, is confirmed as bisexual and polyamorous.

At this point in the story, Star-Lord — who is played by Chris Pratt in the Marvel movies — is stuck on a planet called Morinus. On Morinus, he meets two humanoids, Aradia and Mors, and eventually gets into a relationship with them both.

One page of the issue, written by Al Ewing, shows the trio enter the "Eighth House," which is the House of Death and Rebirth.

"It's been over a decade," Star-Lord tells Aradia and Mors of his time on Morinus. "Time to accept the truth, Aradia. Morinus is my home."

"You're my home," he adds.

The trio are then shown in a bath together, as Star-Lord says, "Thanks for accepting me, guys."

"Congratulations, Peter Quill," Mors says. "The you-that-was is over."

"You're newborn," he adds. "And ready to learn our ways."

The relationship reportedly lasts for more than 100 years, according to Screen Rant.

Whether or not Star-Lord's sexuality will be addressed in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 remains unknown.

While there have been several members of the LGBTQ community portrayed in the Marvel comics, representation has lacked in their on-screen counterparts.

For instance, Tessa Thompson's Thor: Ragnarok character, Valkyrie, is a bisexual woman in the comics, "her sexuality isn’t explicitly addressed" in the movie, the actress said in 2017.

In Avengers: Endgame, co-director Joe Russo played the first gay character to appear in an MCU movie, though he wasn't a superhero and only appeared in a brief scene.

An openly gay character is set to appear in the upcoming Eternals movie, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said last year.