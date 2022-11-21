Greta Gerwig Teases 'a Lot' of Looks for Ryan Gosling's Ken in Upcoming 'Barbie' Movie

Greta Gerwig says Barbie fans have a lot to look forward to in Ryan Gosling's Ken.

At the red carpet for the Academy's Governors Awards on Saturday, Gerwig, 39, told Variety that the first-look photo of Gosling in an all-denim costume for the movie that circulated in June is "one of many extraordinary looks" the actor will wear as Ken in her upcoming film, Barbie.

"I am thrilled," Gerwig told the outlet when asked about the public's interest in Gosling's costuming for the movie, which will star Margot Robbie in the lead role of the iconic Mattel doll.

"That is how I felt and how Margot felt and I'm thrilled that everyone shares that feeling," the Little Women director said.

Gerwig also told Variety that early production images showing off Gosling's flashy costumes are "not even close" to all the costumes Ken will don in the movie.

"I really, I couldn't say, but it's a lot — it's a lot, it's a lot," she said when asked exactly how many looks were created for Gosling's Ken.

The writer/director answered noncommittally when asked Saturday whether her upcoming live-action Barbie movie, expected to land in theaters in summer 2023, would be the first in a series.

Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie (2023). Warner Bros. Pictures

"I don't know. I mean, it would certainly be exciting if it was," Gerwig told Variety.

During Gosling's appearance on The Tonight Show in July, the actor opened up a bit about what compelled him to play Ken in the new movie and joked about people "clutching their pearls" about the first-look photos of him as Ken.

"Well, you know, the internet's been trying to break me for years. So they gave me no other choice," the actor quipped when host Jimmy Fallon noted that the photo's release "broke the internet."

Ryan Gosling as Ken filming Barbie (2023). SplashNews.com

Gosling said the Barbie film's script, by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, is the "best" he has "ever read," but he still had to consider whether the role was right for him.

And upon contemplation in his backyard, the father of two daughters saw something that he took as a sign: a Ken doll, face down, next to a squished lemon.

"Do you know where I found Ken, Jimmy? Facedown in the mud next to a squished lemon," Gosling recalled. "I texted [the photo] to Greta and I said, 'I shall be your Ken, for his story must be told.' "

Barbie opens in theaters on July 21, 2023.