Greta Gerwig Reveals What’s Next After Little Women: Barbie and a Potential Tap Dancing Musical

Image zoom David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Greta Gerwig’s got her dancing shoes on!

The Oscar-nominated director and writer revealed she’s working on a musical, but didn’t share the details. “One thing I feel that the world is really missing right now is tap dancing,” Gerwig, 36, teased on Variety’s The Big Ticket with Marc Malkin podcast. “I’m just going to say that. Tap dancing is my favorite.”

Gerwig’s current project, an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s coming-of-age tale Little Women starring Laura Dern, Florence Pugh, Saorise Ronan, Meryl Streep, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet, received glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike and beat expectations to earn $29 million across its five-day opening last month. Little Women boasts a 95 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and received two Golden Globe nominations.

Image zoom Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Eliza Scanlen in 2019's Little Women. Wilson Webb/Columbia Pictures

Gerwig’s previous writing and directing endeavor Lady Bird, also starring Ronan, 25, and Chalamet, 24, also earned critical acclaim and picked up two Oscar nominations and two Golden Globe nominations following its 2017 release.

Next up Gerwig will be acting in a New York Theater Workshop production of Chekhov’s Three Sisters and she’ll be writing the live-action Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie with her partner, Marriage Story director and director Noah Baumbach.

“She came to us and had a very exciting idea and was interested to hear our ideas,” Gerwig continued to Variety of Robbie, 29. “I can’t really speak to it yet because it’s early days but it’s a very exciting prospect.”

Gerwig also quipped that she has a “girl crush” on Robbie, adding, “Doesn’t everyone?”

Little Women is out now.