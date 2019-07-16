Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach to Write Margot Robbie Barbie Movie

Fans will be pleased to learn that the upcoming Barbie film is in good hands!

Academy Award-nominated writers and directors, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, are set to write Barbie — a live-action movie based on the popular doll and starring Margo Robbie — for Mattel and Warner Bros., The Wrap reported.

Gerwig, 35, who was nominated for both writing and directing Oscars for her 2017 film Lady Bird, may be chosen to direct Barbie as well. She is the fifth woman to ever be nominated in the Best Director category and the first to be nominated for a debut film.



Baumbach, 49, was nominated for Best Original Screenplay for The Squid and the Whale, and also directed the film. He and Gerwig have previously worked together on Greenberg, Mistress America and Frances Ha.

In January it was confirmed that Robbie, 28, would be playing the lead role of Barbie in the upcoming film, which is produced by her LuckyChap Entertainment company, along with husband Tom Ackerley, 29, and their production partner, Josey McNamara.

Robbie’s attachment to the film comes after Amy Schumer departed the project over scheduling conflicts in March 2017, Variety reported.

Schumer’s storyline for the film would have centered on Barbie getting kicked out of the perfect world she lives in for not being perfect enough and finding her way in a real-world adventure.

According to EW, the film’s release date has been pushed back to May 2020.