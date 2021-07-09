Greta Gerwig Tapped to Direct Upcoming Barbie Movie Starring Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie dished to British Vogue about Greta Gerwig directing her upcoming Barbie film, and how it might not be what people expect as a result

Greta Gerwig is in a Barbie world.

Margot Robbie, who is set to play the famous plastic doll in a live-action tale out next year, told British Vogue for the fashion magazine's August 2021 cover story that Gerwig — who was previously revealed to co-writing the script — is also set to direct.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't ... '" said Robbie, 31.

She said with a smile that her role "comes with a lot of baggage," considering some historical controversy over the doll.

"And a lot of nostalgic connections," Robbie added. "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Margot Robbie, Barbie Margot Robbie; Barbie doll | Credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage; Liu Xingzhe/Visual China Group via Getty

Robbie announced she would be portraying the iconic doll in January 2019, saying in a press release, "Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery."

"Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president," the Birds of Prey actress added. "I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide."

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter this past December, the two-time Academy Award nominee explained why she took on the role and how the comedy will surprise people.

"Something like Barbie where the [intellectual property], the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,' but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn't know you wanted,'" Robbie added.

RELATED VIDEO: Barbie Has Changed a Lot Since Her Debut in 1959

Additionally, Robbie outlined what she hopes to accomplish with the project, which boasts Frances Ha scribes Gerwig, 37, and her partner and frequent writing collaborator, Noah Baumbach.

"Now, can we truly honor the IP and the fan base and also surprise people? Because if we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we're really firing on all cylinders," she said.

Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment production-company partner Josey McNamara described the film as "kind of our Everest" to THR, adding, "You think you know what that movie is with Margot as Barbie, but Greta and Noah have subverted it, and we can't wait to get into that one."