Greer Grammer Plays a Diabolical Nanny Who Torments Kristin Davis in Trailer for Netflix's Deadly Illusions

Kristin Davis isn't sure what is and isn't real in Netflix's Deadly Illusions.

The Sex and the City actress stars as Mary, an author experiencing road block who hires a nanny to help with her kids while she tries to write. Grace, played by Kelsey Grammer's daughter Greer Grammer, seems to be the answer to all her problems.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Until things start to go wrong.

The trailer shows how Mary and Grace get close and begin a sexual relationship (or is Mary dreaming?). Grace then starts getting closer to Mary's husband Tom (Dermot Mulroney), when the author suddenly gets a call saying Grace isn't part of the nanny service she thought she was using.

Chaos seems to ensue as Mary grows more and more scared of Grace.

Deadly Illusions is already streaming on Netflix.

The movie comes as Davis is set to reprise her role as Charlotte in the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon. Kim Cattrall is not participating.

"HBO Max has given a series order to AND JUST LIKE THAT..., a new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series, Sex and the City, from executive producer Michael Patrick King and starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis," according to the official press release.

"The new Max Original series is based on the book, Sex and the City, by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star. The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," the synopsis continued. "The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring."