The Greatest Showman's Sam Humphrey Undergoing 'High-Risk' Surgery Due to Crohn's Disease

The Greatest Showman‘s Sam Humphrey is undergoing a “high-risk” surgery due to complications of Crohn’s Disease.

The actor, 24, played Tom Thumb in Hugh Jackman‘s 2017 musical, “has been suffering from complications” due to the disease “which is exasperated by Sam’s skeletal dysplasia and size,” his rep tells PEOPLE in a statement.

“He is currently under the care of some of the best doctors in the world at Cedars Sinai and is undergoing high-risk corrective surgery,” the statement continued. “His family and friends are with him and they ask for privacy while Sam is treated and recovers. They welcome everyone’s prayers and support at this time.”

Skeletal dysplasia is a medical term for dwarfism which is a genetic condition that affects a human’s bone and cartilage growth. Crohn’s disease is a chronic inflammatory disease of the intestines that is associated with ulcers.

Sam Humphrey in The Greatest Showman 20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The Greatest Showman is Humphrey’s first big box office film. He was previously in the TV movie Jeremy the Dud and in the popular British TV show Neighbours as James Udagawa from 2016 to 2017.

In Jackman’s film, Humphrey played Thumb who was bullied for his small stature but recruited into P.T. Barnum’s circus as a Napoleon impersonator.

The film also starred Zendaya, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams and Rebecca Ferguson.

Before entering into surgery, Humphrey wished costar Zendaya a happy birthday on Instagram.

“🎊🎉HAPPY-BIRTHDAY🎉🎊 For yesterday, to a really amazing beautiful gal, shes super talented and a huge super star; what an incredible experience and honour to work alongside such a talented talented young artist!!😊🎁🎂HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZENDAYA🎂 @zendaya@palpublicrelations @momentumagency,” he wrote in the caption.