Grease Prequel Summer Lovin' Lands New Director

Paramount has found a new director for its Grease prequel Summer Lovin'

Paramount’s planned prequel to the iconic 1978 musical will see Brett Haley direct Summer Lovin', according to Deadline.

Leah McKendrick and Temple Hill have written the script, the outlet reported.

The prequel’s title comes from one of the songs in the original movie, “Summer Nights,” which reveals how Sandy and Danny, originally played by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, met and fell in love.

In the 1978 film, the two high school students reunite after their brief summer fling only to find out they’re attending the same school but belong to completely different worlds.

Before shooting the 1978 classic, Travolta was a 24-year-old TV heartthrob on Welcome Back, Kotter, while Newton-John was a huge music star, with a string of Top 10 hits.

The two celebrated the movie’s 40th anniversary with exclusive interviews to PEOPLE in August 2018.

“They were desperately looking for a Sandy,” he said. “I said, ‘There is only one person that should play this role and it’s Olivia Newton-John…She’s every guy’s dream.’”

Forty years later, the pair are still good friends.