Grease Reunion! John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John to Host Three Screenings of Their Musical

Listen up, Grease fans! You might want to book a trip to Florida pretty soon.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John announced on Instagram that they will be hosting three very special screenings of their hit 1978 movie musical in mid-December. The actors will join fans after each screening for a Q&A and are encouraging them to dress up and sing along to the movie.

Travolta, 65, and Newton-John, 71, will be traveling to three different cities across the Sunshine State: West Palm Beach on Dec. 13, Tampa on Dec. 14 and Jacksonville on Dec. 15.

“Join me and my friend John Travolta for the ‘Meet ‘N’ Grease’ movie sing-a-long! Three nights only in Florida! Dress up, sing-a-long with the film and, join us for a special Q&A,” Newton-John wrote on her Instagram.

The duo most recently reunited last year to celebrate the movie’s 40th anniversary.

Earlier this year, Travolta was asked about Newton-John, who has spent the past few years facing cancer.

“She looks incredible,” Travolta told Entertainment Tonight. “She doesn’t look any different than [she did] years ago, and I’m very proud of her.”

Travolta and Newton-John remained close friends since starring as a young couple in the beloved 1978 film adaptation of Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s 1971 musical of the same name.

They later shared the screen in the 1983 romance, Two of a Kind, and have reunited many times in the past — including, most recently, last August for Grease‘s 40th-anniversary screening, where they hugged and posed together on the red carpet.

The two previously opened up about their bond in PEOPLE’s Grease! 40th-anniversary special edition issue.

“When you share that kind of meteoric success—and nothing has been able to exceed it—you share a bond,” said Travolta, adding that he still texts with Newton-John. “I’ve been through her having a child, getting divorced, losing her sister. She’s been through my getting married, having children. It’s wonderful and full of shared memories.”

“We did something life-changing, making that film,” Newton-John remarked. “[At the premiere] you got the feeling from the energy that something was happening. It was a huge response. I feel grateful to be a part of that and to have worked with him. We’ve stayed friends ever since.”

To purchase tickets to the special screenings, head to this website.